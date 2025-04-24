Stratford East Will Host A RIGHT OLD ROYAL VARIETY NIGHT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As part of its 140th anniversary celebrations, Stratford East has announced A RIGHT OLD ROYAL VARIETY NIGHT on Saturday 17 May, 7.30pm. The evening is hosted b Kiell Smith-Bynoe (Ghosts, Taskmaster) and Tameka Empson (Eastenders) who will be reprising her role as Mrs Aphrodite from THE BIG LIFE and will be Queen for the night!

This joyous evening of comedy, music, drag, and surprise guests marks not just the theatre's milestone birthday, but pays tribute to its long and lively tradition of variety nights. From Joan Littlewood's revolutionary work in the 1950s that redefined popular entertainment, to the many evenings of music hall, mischief and local talent that have graced its stage, Stratford East has always been a home for the bold and the brilliant.

Lisa Spirling, Artistic Director and co-CEO said: "For one night only, in this very special 140th year we are delighted to be hosting a right old royal knees up! Encompassing true Stratford Royalty, this virtuosic Variety night celebrates the best of popular entertainment in all its forms and introduces the brightest and boldest new talents of the day. We can't wait!"

A RIGHT OLD ROYAL VARIETY NIGHT brings together a dazzling line-up of performers in true Stratford East style, including:

JEFF INNOCENT – This local legend and multi award winning comedian has attracted audiences with his contrast between his East End 'geezer' appearance and demeanour, and his educated, philosophical delivery and culturally relevant subject matter.

Desiree Burch - Desiree has firmly established herself as one of the break-out comic stars in the UK. She is the host and voice of Netflix's smash reality hit Too Hot To Handle, star of Taskmaster Series 12, and has appeared on Live at the Apollo (BBC), Have I Got News For You (BBC), Qi (BBC), 8 Out of 10 Cats (Channel 4), Mock The Week (BBC2).

AMAZI - The FOUR TIME Guinness World Record holding hula-hooper with a twist draws from her roots to inspire her vibrant costumes and performance style. She has dazzled crowds with her performances including Glastonbury, Soho Houses, Mighty Hoopla, UK Black Pride and was the star of West End show Wonderville.

FRANKIE THOMPSON - Award nominated clown, comedian and performance artist, her work has had sold out runs across the UK and has been commissioned by Soho Theatre, Camden People's Theatre and Bristol Old Vic. She will be performing her solo show CAttS which is a lip-syncing, one-woman adaptation of CATS the musical.

SHAR COOTERIE - Drag Idol UK 2024 winner, Shar Cooterie will serve you up a little sweet, a little sour, a little sass and a lot of power. With comedy, vocals and personality on the menu, Shar hopes that you enjoy her unique flavour of honey roast glam. Queen of the Deli, the Drag Idol UK 2024 Champion and GURL Award Winner 2025 brings a big heart and a big voice.

THE QUEENS - This dynamic, high-energy jazz fusion dance group blends classic jazz with contemporary influences, and every set is packed with rhythm, storytelling, and a whole lot of passion! They've been featured on Britain's Got Talent, The Greatest Dancer (BBC), and proudly represented the UK at the World of Dance championship finals in LA.

LUKE TRENTHAM SHAW - Director of Forgotten Circus Production Company, Luke is an aerial straps performer extraordinaire and will be bringing us one of his stunning solo acts.

LOVESTUCK: A NEW COMEDY MUSICAL – From the creators of My Dad Wrote A Porno and music by triple-platinum singer-songwriter Bryn Christopher, get a glimpse into our new comedy musical coming to Stratford East this June as the cast perform a snippet from the show.

Come dressed to impress, raise a glass, and help us blow out the candles as we honour 140 years on the Stratford East stage.

