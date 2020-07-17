Stephen S. Miller Will Make London Debut On Harold Sanditen's Open Mic Zoom A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S STREAM

New York City-based actor and cabaret star Stephen S. Miller, the host of the internet TV show "The Mama Rose Show," will be making his London cabaret debut via London-based Harold Sanditen's Open Mic Zoom on Thursday, July 30, titled "A Midsummer Night's Stream," which is the last show of the summer.

Watch the livestream that evening at 2:10pm New York City time/7:10 p.m. London time on Youtube at https://www.youtube.com/user/HaroldSanditen/live and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/haroldsanditen.

Harold Sanditen is a jazz and cabaret singer and the host of the über-popular Open Mic Party, Live at Zédel - the longest running show in the Crazy Coqs.

In the line-up for "A Midsummer Night's Stream" on July 30, there's Sanditen along with his band - Michael Roulston on piano, Jonathan "Kitch" Kitching on drums and Robert Rickenberg on bass. In addition to Stephen S. Miller, performing will be Elizabeth Desiree (open mic regular) and Oliver Harris (open mic regular), Jeudi Cornejo Brealey (from California - she just released a new CD called "Stardust"), Monica Salvi (an open mic regular and winner of 4 "Harold" awards), Dillie Keane (singer/songwriter/comedienne and a member of Fascinating Aida), Nina Pelton (from New York and an open mic regular), David Pevsner (from US and a musical comedy guy), Gabrielle Stravelli (jazz sensation from NYC), Mychelle Colleary (an open mic regular - originally from NYC and was big in the cabaret scene there), Juliet Wood (open mic regular with a new CD - "Sconsolato") and Isabella Allon (16-year-old singer/songwriter from Houston, TX).

Since Sanditen's Open Mic Zoom debuted this past April, some of the greatest and most famous cabaret performers who have participated have been Tovah Feldshuh, Linda Purl, Anita Gillette (twice), Karen Mason (twice), Penny Fuller, Barb Jungr, Ian Shaw, Dominic Harris, Sally Mayes, Jason Graae, Lorna Dallas, Shelly Goldstein, Sharon McNight, Gary Williams and Jess Robinson.

Back in February 2020 right before Valentine's Day, Stephen S. Miller took to the stage as a headliner for the show "Love and Other Feelings" at The Hidden Cabaret at The Secret Room near Times Square in New York City. The show was hosted by Craig Horsley and the music director was Terry Burress (who has worked with Mariah Carey, Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin and many other icons). This marked Miller's return to being on stage after 20 years of working behind the scenes as a stage manager, director and designer on the Off-Broadway circuit. To a sold out crowd, Stephen wooed the audience with his rendition of "Can't Help Loving That Man" and "Feelings." Read the rave reviews of the show on Broadway World and ENinaRothe.com.

Miller recently created "The Mama Rose Show" to inspire, uplift and entertain audiences in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Each episode is filled with positivity and showcases the work of spectacular people in entertainment and the arts including Harold Sanditen, who was featured in a recent Black Lives Matter special episode. New episodes are posted every Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. ET at Stephensmiller.com/themamaroseshow as well as on Youtube, and then are shared across all social media platforms.

Other fabulous guests who recently graced the "The Mama Rose Show" include:

Ilene Kristen, Twice Daytime Emmy nominated actress from "One Life to Live" and "Ryan's Hope" and one of the stars of the original Broadway cast of Grease

"Sordid Lives" creator Del Shores and Emerson Collins, star of "A Very Sordid Wedding"

Matthew Scott Montgomery, Disney Channel alum ("Sonny with a Chance," "So Random") and award-winning actor of Del Shores' play "Yellow"

Before his return to the stage earlier this year, Stephen S. Miller featured his talents in Special Education as a paraeducator in his hometown of Bridgewater, New Hampshire, as well as the chair of the drama program for the Newfound Memorial Middle School in which he completed six incredible productions with the students of the school. Stephen has a long range of theatrical extravaganzas including his work at New York City's Metropolitan Opera in the Children's chorus led by Elena Dore, as well as studying with the late Sanford Meisner. Stephen's favorite theatrical adventures include: Titanic, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, She Loves Me, West Side Story, Die Fledermaus. Directing: The Belle of Amherst (Off-Broadway), The Cover of Life (Off-Broadway), Love is a Bad Neighborhood (Off-Broadway). Stage Managing: 2071, The World We'll Leave Our Grandchildren (Off-Broadway), The Cherry Orchard (Off-Broadway), The Bare Truth (Off-Broadway), King John (Off-Broadway).

