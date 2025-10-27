Stefan Mahendra To Join The Stylistics On 2025 UK Tour

Rising South London R&B artist will appear as special guest on the group’s 21-date November tour.
British-Sri Lankan R&B artist Stefan Mahendra will join The Stylistics as special guest on their November 2025 UK tour. Following sold-out headline shows at Ronnie Scott’s and O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, Mahendra brings his soulful blend of gospel, jazz, and contemporary R&B to stages across England and Wales.
Rooted in classical piano and inspired by artists like Donny Hathaway, Marvin Gaye, and D’Angelo, Mahendra has developed a Signature Sound that is both intimate and genre-defying. His debut EP Sentiments earned acclaim from BBC Radio 1 and major streaming platforms, leading to a growing profile as one of the UK’s most compelling new voices.
Mahendra’s latest single, “Come Home,” was released in September 2025, following a year of career milestones including performances at All Points East and the inaugural SXSW London Festival, along with his recognition as an AMEX Unsigned Artist 2025.
“Ever since I discovered soul and R&B in my early teens, I’ve had The Stylistics’ music in rotation,” said Mahendra. “If somebody had told me several years later I’d be opening for them with my own music, I’d have thought they were crazy. I’m incredibly excited and honoured to be sharing the stage with them this November on their UK tour.”
The Stylistics’ 2025 UK tour will visit venues across England and Wales, with tickets available now through individual theatre box offices and authorized outlets. Please note: Stefan Mahendra will not appear on Thursday 20 November 2025 at Concorde, Eastleigh.
Date: Sunday 2nd November 2025
Venue Address: Cardiff New Theatre, Park Pl, Cardiff CF10 3LN
Ticket Link: https://trafalgartickets.com/new-theatre-cardiff/en-GB/event/music/the-stylistics-plus-support-tickets
Date: Monday 3rd November 2025
Venue Address: Beacon, Trenchard St, Bristol BS1 5AR
Ticket Link: https://bristolbeacon.org/whats-on/the-stylistics/
Date: Tuesday 4th November 2025
Venue Address: The Apex, Charter Square St, Bury Saint Edmunds IP33 3FD
Ticket Link: https://www.theapex.co.uk/whats-on/details.cfm?id=984147&ins=1570590
Date: Wednesday 5th November 2025
Venue Address: The Plaza, Mersey Square, Stockport SK1 1SP
Ticket Link: https://stockportplaza.co.uk/whats-on/kennedy-street-enterprises-present-the-stylistics/
Date: Friday 7th November 2025
Venue Address: Bournemouth Pavilion, Westover Rd, Bournemouth BH1 2BU
Ticket Link: https://www.bournemouthpavilion.co.uk/events/stylistics-2025
Date: Saturday 8th November 2025
Venue Address: Symphony Hall, Broad St, Birmingham B1 2EA
Ticket Link: https://bmusic.co.uk/events/the-stylistics-2025
Date: Sunday 9th November 2025
Venue Address: Venue Cymru, The Promenade, Penrhyn Cres, Llandudno LL30 1BB
Ticket Link: https://www.venuecymru.co.uk/stylistics
Date: Monday 10th November 2025
Venue Address: De Montfort Hall, Granville Rd, Leicester LE1 7RU
Ticket Link: https://www.demontforthall.co.uk/event/the-stylistics/
Date: Wednesday 12th November 2025
Venue Address: New Theatre Oxford, 24-26 George St, Oxford OX1 2AG, UK
Ticket Link: https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/the-stylistics/new-theatre-oxford/
Date: Thursday 13th November 2025
Venue Address: Princess Theatre, Torbay Road, Torquay TQ2 5EZ
Ticket Link: https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/the-stylistics/princess-theatre-torquay/
Date: Friday 14th November 2025
Venue Address: Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage Arts & Leisure Centre, Lytton Way, Stevenage, Hertfordshire, SG1 1LZ
Ticket Link: https://everyonetheatres.com/whats-on/the-stylistics-greatest-hits-more-2025/
Date: Sunday 16th November 2025
Venue Address: Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, Exchange Street, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, HP20 1UG
Ticket Link: https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/the-stylistics/aylesbury-waterside-theatre/
Date: Monday 17th November 2025
Venue Address: New Wimbledon Theatre, 93 The Broadway, London SW19 1QG
Ticket Link: https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/the-stylistics/new-wimbledon-theatre/
Date: Tuesday 18th November 2025
Venue Address: Congress Theatre, Carlisle Rd, Eastbourne BN21 4BP
Ticket Link: https://trafalgartickets.com/eastbourne-theatres-eastbourne/en-GB/event/music/the-stylistics-plus-support-tickets
Date: Wednesday 19th November 2025
Venue Address: Cliffs Pavilion, Station Rd, Westcliff-on-Sea, Southend-on-Sea, Westcliff-on-Sea SS0 7RA
Ticket Link: https://trafalgartickets.com/cliffs-pavilion-southend/en-GB/event/music/the-stylistics-tickets
Date: Saturday 22nd November 2025
Venue Address: Portsmouth Guildhall, Guildhall Square, Portsmouth PO1 2AB
Ticket Link: https://www.portsmouthguildhall.org.uk/whats-on/event/the-stylistics/
Date: Sunday 23rd November 2025
Venue Address: The Anvil, Churchill Way, Basingstoke RG21 7QR
Ticket Link: https://www.anvilarts.org.uk/events/the-stylistics
Date: Monday 24th November 2025
Venue Address: Assembly Hall Theatre, Crescent Rd, Tunbridge Wells TN1 2LU
Ticket Link: https://www.assemblyhalltheatre.co.uk/whats-on/the-stylistics.html
Date: Wednesday 26th November 2025
Venue Address: Leas Cliff Hall, The Leas, Folkestone, Kent, CT20 2DZ
Ticket Link: https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/the-stylistics/leas-cliff-hall/
Date: Thursday 27th November 2025
Venue Address: Warwick Arts Centre, University of Warwick, Coventry CV4 7FD
Ticket Link: https://www.warwickartscentre.co.uk/whats-on/nGJ-the-stylistics/
Date: Friday 28th November 2025
Venue Address: Harrogate Convention Centre, King's Rd, Harrogate HG1 5LA
Ticket Link: https://www.harrogateconventioncentre.co.uk/whats-on/the-stylistics-greatest-hits-and-more-2025
Date: Saturday 29th November 2025
Venue Address: Philharmonic Hall, Hope St, Liverpool L1 9BP
