Stefan Mahendra To Join The Stylistics On 2025 UK Tour

British-Sri Lankan R&B artist Stefan Mahendra will join The Stylistics as special guest on their November 2025 UK tour. Following sold-out headline shows at Ronnie Scott’s and O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, Mahendra brings his soulful blend of gospel, jazz, and contemporary R&B to stages across England and Wales.

Rooted in classical piano and inspired by artists like Donny Hathaway, Marvin Gaye, and D’Angelo, Mahendra has developed a Signature Sound that is both intimate and genre-defying. His debut EP Sentiments earned acclaim from BBC Radio 1 and major streaming platforms, leading to a growing profile as one of the UK’s most compelling new voices.

Mahendra’s latest single, “Come Home,” was released in September 2025, following a year of career milestones including performances at All Points East and the inaugural SXSW London Festival, along with his recognition as an AMEX Unsigned Artist 2025.

“Ever since I discovered soul and R&B in my early teens, I’ve had The Stylistics’ music in rotation,” said Mahendra. “If somebody had told me several years later I’d be opening for them with my own music, I’d have thought they were crazy. I’m incredibly excited and honoured to be sharing the stage with them this November on their UK tour.”

The Stylistics’ 2025 UK tour will visit venues across England and Wales, with tickets available now through individual theatre box offices and authorized outlets. Please note: Stefan Mahendra will not appear on Thursday 20 November 2025 at Concorde, Eastleigh.

Date: Sunday 2nd November 2025

Venue Address: Cardiff New Theatre, Park Pl, Cardiff CF10 3LN

Ticket Link: https://trafalgartickets.com/new-theatre-cardiff/en-GB/event/music/the-stylistics-plus-support-tickets

Date: Monday 3rd November 2025

Venue Address: Beacon, Trenchard St, Bristol BS1 5AR

Ticket Link: https://bristolbeacon.org/whats-on/the-stylistics/





Date: Tuesday 4th November 2025

Venue Address: The Apex, Charter Square St, Bury Saint Edmunds IP33 3FD

Ticket Link: https://www.theapex.co.uk/whats-on/details.cfm?id=984147&ins=1570590





Date: Wednesday 5th November 2025

Venue Address: The Plaza, Mersey Square, Stockport SK1 1SP

Ticket Link: https://stockportplaza.co.uk/whats-on/kennedy-street-enterprises-present-the-stylistics/

Date: Friday 7th November 2025

Venue Address: Bournemouth Pavilion, Westover Rd, Bournemouth BH1 2BU

Ticket Link: https://www.bournemouthpavilion.co.uk/events/stylistics-2025

Date: Saturday 8th November 2025

Venue Address: Symphony Hall, Broad St, Birmingham B1 2EA

Ticket Link: https://bmusic.co.uk/events/the-stylistics-2025

Date: Sunday 9th November 2025

Venue Address: Venue Cymru, The Promenade, Penrhyn Cres, Llandudno LL30 1BB

Ticket Link: https://www.venuecymru.co.uk/stylistics

Date: Monday 10th November 2025

Venue Address: De Montfort Hall, Granville Rd, Leicester LE1 7RU

Ticket Link: https://www.demontforthall.co.uk/event/the-stylistics/





Date: Wednesday 12th November 2025

Venue Address: New Theatre Oxford, 24-26 George St, Oxford OX1 2AG, UK

Ticket Link: https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/the-stylistics/new-theatre-oxford/

Date: Thursday 13th November 2025

Venue Address: Princess Theatre, Torbay Road, Torquay TQ2 5EZ

Ticket Link: https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/the-stylistics/princess-theatre-torquay/

Date: Friday 14th November 2025

Venue Address: Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage Arts & Leisure Centre, Lytton Way, Stevenage, Hertfordshire, SG1 1LZ

Ticket Link: https://everyonetheatres.com/whats-on/the-stylistics-greatest-hits-more-2025/

Date: Sunday 16th November 2025

Venue Address: Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, Exchange Street, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, HP20 1UG

Ticket Link: https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/the-stylistics/aylesbury-waterside-theatre/

Date: Monday 17th November 2025

Venue Address: New Wimbledon Theatre, 93 The Broadway, London SW19 1QG

Ticket Link: https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/the-stylistics/new-wimbledon-theatre/







Date: Tuesday 18th November 2025

Venue Address: Congress Theatre, Carlisle Rd, Eastbourne BN21 4BP

Ticket Link: https://trafalgartickets.com/eastbourne-theatres-eastbourne/en-GB/event/music/the-stylistics-plus-support-tickets

Date: Wednesday 19th November 2025

Venue Address: Cliffs Pavilion, Station Rd, Westcliff-on-Sea, Southend-on-Sea, Westcliff-on-Sea SS0 7RA

Ticket Link: https://trafalgartickets.com/cliffs-pavilion-southend/en-GB/event/music/the-stylistics-tickets

Date: Saturday 22nd November 2025

Venue Address: Portsmouth Guildhall, Guildhall Square, Portsmouth PO1 2AB

Ticket Link: https://www.portsmouthguildhall.org.uk/whats-on/event/the-stylistics/

Date: Sunday 23rd November 2025

Venue Address: The Anvil, Churchill Way, Basingstoke RG21 7QR

Ticket Link: https://www.anvilarts.org.uk/events/the-stylistics

Date: Monday 24th November 2025

Venue Address: Assembly Hall Theatre, Crescent Rd, Tunbridge Wells TN1 2LU

Ticket Link: https://www.assemblyhalltheatre.co.uk/whats-on/the-stylistics.html

Date: Wednesday 26th November 2025

Venue Address: Leas Cliff Hall, The Leas, Folkestone, Kent, CT20 2DZ

Ticket Link: https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/the-stylistics/leas-cliff-hall/

Date: Thursday 27th November 2025

Venue Address: Warwick Arts Centre, University of Warwick, Coventry CV4 7FD

Ticket Link: https://www.warwickartscentre.co.uk/whats-on/nGJ-the-stylistics/

Date: Friday 28th November 2025

Venue Address: Harrogate Convention Centre, King's Rd, Harrogate HG1 5LA

Ticket Link: https://www.harrogateconventioncentre.co.uk/whats-on/the-stylistics-greatest-hits-and-more-2025

Date: Saturday 29th November 2025

Venue Address: Philharmonic Hall, Hope St, Liverpool L1 9BP