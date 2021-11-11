Stars Of Milton Keynes Theatre's Pantomime Will Appear At Santa's Parade At Centre:MK This Friday

We all know Christmas is just around the corner when Centre:Mk heralds the festive season with the Santa's Parade and Grotto opening. This year the parade will take place on Friday 12th November and Milton Keynes Theatre will be bringing members of the cast from Jack and The Beanstalk to help spread some festive magic. Joining the line-up will be musical sensation Gina Murray as Mother Nature, Jack and the Beanstalk's fairy godmother and singer-songwriter Laura Evans who will make an appearance as the lovable Princess Jill.

Gina Murray said: "I am delighted to be performing once again at Santa's Parade at Centre:MK. This will be my second time performing and it's really what marks the start of my Christmas. The audiences are always a joy to perform to and I cannot wait to welcome them to performances of Jack and the Beanstalk at Milton Keynes Theatre this year, for what will be a fantastic season!"

Guests are invited to City Square, outside Marks and Spencer from 4.45pm where they can enjoy entertainment from local band 'Stencil Pencils', the panto cast and Santa himself! Gina Murray (Mother Nature) and Laura Evans (Princess Jill) will join Santa on his sleigh for the parade and guests will be able to follow the parade inside, along the mall to Middleton Hall where they will open this year's enchanting 'Peter Rabbit' themed grotto.

The event is completely free to attend, whilst tickets are available to purchase to meet Santa and experience the Peter Rabbit Grotto online at centremk.com

This is the first chance for the people of Milton Keynes to get a taste of panto magic before Jack and the Beanstalk heads into town from Saturday 11 December 2021 to Saturday 8 January 2022.





Leading the stellar line up this year are Britain's Got Talent winners and Street Dance sensations Ashley Banjo & Diversity as Jack and his siblings. Audiences can expect laughs, music, special effects, magic beans, and bundles of fun in this year's GIANT of a pantomime!

