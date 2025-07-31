Stage One Announces 12 UK Producers Selected for 2025 Columbia Exchange Programme

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stage One has revealed the 12 UK producers selected for the 2025 Columbia Exchange Programme, an industry-leading initiative presented in partnership with Columbia University. Now in its fifth year, the programme will bring these emerging commercial theatre producers to New York from 15–19 September 2025 for a week of intensive workshops, panels, and networking focused on the practical realities of producing for Broadway and beyond.

All 12 participants are alumni of previous Stage One development programmes. The Columbia Exchange has grown to become one of Stage One’s core offerings, delivering training in essential areas such as U.S. labor law, union structures, fundraising, copyright, and national touring—giving UK producers the foundational knowledge to transition their work across the Atlantic.

The 2025 cohort includes:

Bethany Cooper – Producer, general manager, and 2022 recipient of the Nicole Kidman Bursary for emerging female producers

Conor Gray – Former Associate General Manager at The Old Vic and now Producer at Watermill Theatre

David Shopland – A seasoned theatre-maker with experience across the UK and internationally in Vancouver, Sarajevo, Paris, Beijing, and more

Demid Naumov – Associate Producer (International) for SIX the Musical

Gareth Andrews – Founder of Story Works Live (I Wish You Well, Calendar Girls the Musical, Disney’s Freaky Friday)

James Steel – Musical theatre specialist and founder of James Steel Productions

Jamie Rycroft – Independent London-based producer

Jazz Lintott Bruce – Former film and TV producer, debut stage work Going for Gold: The Frankie Lucas Story won three Black British Theatre Awards

Kate Baiden – Producer at Lyric Hammersmith Theatre

Simon Paris – Artistic Director of Say It Again, Sorry? and producer of hit immersive show …Earnest?

Sophie Visscher – Co-founder of Speakerphone Productions, creating interdisciplinary queer theatre

Winnie Imara – Co-producer of Retrograde’s West End transfer and former assistant producer at Talawa for Talawa First

Joseph Smith, Chief Executive of Stage One, said:

“Stage One is thrilled to be hosting our fifth Producer Exchange in partnership with Columbia University, providing a chance for aspiring commercial theatre producers to build stronger ties with their fellow producers in New York. Creative teams in the US and the UK have a great history of collaboration and we hope this programme continues to inspire these collaborative partnerships and future commercial projects.”

The Columbia Exchange is supported by the John Gore Organization and aims to foster cross-continental industry relationships and nurture the next generation of global theatre leaders. The programme offers participants access to Broadway insiders and deep-dives into the distinct business and legal structures of the U.S. theatre landscape.

Stage One is the operating name of the Theatre Investment Fund Ltd, a UK charity (No. 271349) dedicated to developing and supporting commercial theatre producers. Patrons include Sir Cameron Mackintosh and Dame Judi Dench.

Its four core programmes include:

Bridge the Gap – A year-long initiative for producers from underrepresented backgrounds Andrew Treagus West End Workshop – A three-day crash course in West End producing Producer Placements – Hands-on placements at companies like Sonia Friedman Productions, Playful Productions, and regional venues including Sheffield Theatres and Hull Truck The Bursary Award – Up to £20,000 in financial and practical support for new producing ventures