St. Stephen's Episcopal Church Presents the Choir of Clare College

The performance is set for Friday, April 14, 2023.

Mar. 23, 2023  
St. Stephen's Episcopal Church presents the Choir of Clare College, Cambridge UK in a performance of 20th and 21st century choral works. This stellar vocal ensemble will perform pieces by composers including Benjamin Britten, Leonard Bernstein, Herbert Howells, Arvo Pärt, and Eric Whitacre. The choir will perform under the direction of Graham Ross with accompaniment from Organ Scholars Samuel Jones and Daniel Blaze.

Since the founding of a mixed voice choir in 1972, the Choir of Clare College, Cambridge has gained an international reputation as one of the world's leading university choirs. In addition to its primary function of leading services in the College chapel, the Choir keeps an active schedule recording, broadcasting, and performing. Former directors have included John Rutter and Timothy Brown. Under the direction of Graham Ross, Director of Music since 2010, it has been praised for its consistently thrilling and outstanding performances worldwide.

In addition to live performances, the Choir has produced an impressive discography of more than fifty recordings. Under the direction of Graham Ross, their recordings on the Harmonia Mundi label have been released to great critical acclaim, earning praise for exceptional singing and immaculate performances. The Choir's nine-disc series of Music for the Church Year has received numerous 5-star reviews in the national and international press.

The Choir has toured widely, including in Europe, the U.S., Australia, Japan, Mexico, China, Singapore, Malaysia, Russia, the Middle East, and Iceland. It has collaborated with the Academy of Ancient Music, the London Philharmonic Orchestra, the Orchestra of the Age of the Enlightenment the Australian Chamber Orchestra, and with many other ensembles. The Choir performs a wide range of repertoire throughout the year, and has commissioned and premièred works by many composers, including John Rutter, Herbert Howells, Andrew Carter, John Tavener, and Graham Ross.

St. Stephen's is pleased to welcome The Choir of Clare College, Cambridge UK back to Middlebury for the third time. Don't miss this amazing performance! Patrons are advised to arrive early to ensure access to nearby parking. Note the venue: St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 3 Main St. Middlebury.



