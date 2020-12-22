St Helens Theatre Royal To Live Stream BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Panto On Christmas Eve

St Helens Theatre Royal have today announced there will be a special live streamed performance of their 5-star panto Beauty and the Beast, and tickets are on sale now.

Audiences can enjoy the performance from the comfort of their own homes, as the venue live stream their Christmas Eve matinee performance.

On Thursday 24 December the 1:30pm performance will be broadcast live from the theatre, so online audiences will be experiencing the show in real time and will feel a part of the theatre audience.

With current travel restrictions and Tier system due to the Covid pandemic, many theatre's doors still remain closed, and as audiences are unable to travel out of their Tiers, this live stream will mean that people can still enjoy the magic of pantomime this Christmas.

The venue opened their doors again on 11 December after being closed for 9 months due to the current Covid pandemic. The highly anticipated show has proven to be a popular choice this festive season, given the lack of theatre productions this year and audiences craving live entertainment.

Theatre Royal manager Chantelle Nolan commented: "We are thrilled to be able to be offering a live stream performance of our panto Beauty and the Beast. Due to social distancing we have had to reduce the capacity of seats on sale for our panto this year, which means shows are selling out faster than ever, and with some audiences restricted in Tier 3, or having to self-isolate they are unable to visit us at the theatre - however this is the perfect opportunity to get some festive cheer and allow people to enjoy the experience of live theatre from their own homes."

The full cast of Beauty and the Beast includes Jamie Greer as Potty Polly; Abigail Middleton as Madame Botox; Scott Gallagher as French Frank; Olivia Sloyan as Belle; Andrew Geater as The Beast; Tim Lucas as Gaston; and Jenna Sian O'Hara as Fairy Rose.

The show is directed by Chantelle Nolan, written by Liam Mellor, with choreography by Nazene Langfield, and Callum Clarke as musical supervisor.

Get ready to go on a family adventure this Christmas with the fabulous family friendly pantomime, Beauty and the Beast. This is the timeless story of Belle, a beautiful young woman who falls in love with the most unexpected of princes, who has been cursed to look like a hideous beast. Will the Beast learn to love and be loved? Will the spell be broken in time for all to live happily ever after?

The live stream production of Beauty and the Beast takes place on Thursday 24 December at 1:30pm. Tickets for the live stream are £20 per device and can be booked via the website.

The show runs at St Helens Theatre Royal from Friday 11 December 2020 to Sunday 3 January 2021.

Theatre Royal Box Office is now re-open for in-person bookings and are back to full operational hours for bookings.

Book in person at the Theatre Royal Box Office Corporation Street, St Helens, Merseyside WA10 1LQ (Mon - Sat 10am - 5pm) or call 01744 756 000 or via the website at www.sthelenstheatreroyal.com