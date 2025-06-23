Southwark Playhouse's 19-25 Young Ensemble Will Perform THE TRIALS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Southwark Playhouse Young Ensemble is a brand-new theatre company made up of young people aged 19 – 25 from South London. It aims to provide a free, high-quality opportunity for young people who want to take the next step in a performing career. This marks a major revival of Dawn King’s play, previously staged at The Donmar Warehouse in 2022.

“Everyone lived like we did! Well…maybe not everyone. But…I wasn’t any worse than anyone else”

The near future. A jury of young people sit in judgement of the older generation for failing to deal with the catastrophe of climate change, deciding who should be punished for not having taken action sooner.

As the ones most affected by it, it surely makes sense that they should be the ones to decide the fate of individuals who could, and should, have done more.

But as they start to deliberate, the question really becomes are they actually delivering justice, or just seeking revenge?

David Workman, Southwark Playhouse’s Head of Participation comments, “Throughout its existence, Southwark Playhouse has been committed to providing opportunities for young people to have really tangible opportunities to perform on our stages. Many have gone on to much greater success, and the Young Ensemble is a sign of our ongoing commitment to nurturing emerging talent. This Company will receive four months of opportunities working with a range of theatre professionals to develop their performance skills and provide a launchpad for whatever may come next”.

Southwark Playhouse is grateful for the support of The Backstage Trust, The Garfield Weston Foundation and The Christina Smith Foundation for their support of this work.

Comments