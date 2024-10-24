Sophie Ellis-Bextor to Embark on Biggest Ever UK Headline Tour Including Royal Albert Hall Date

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sophie Ellis-Bextor has announced her biggest ever UK headline tour in May and June 2025, including a headline show at London’s Royal Albert Hall. The entertaining and dazzling video for her new single, the glorious and magical disco-pop anthem ‘Freedom of the Night’, will also be launching at 6pm tomorrow following a premiere on ITV Lorraine.

Kicking off in Glasgow on 24th May and taking in 15-cities in total including Manchester, Newcastle, Cardiff and Bristol, the tour culminates at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in London.

She says, “This year has been full of amazing tour dates around the world, and it has been so much fun. I absolutely love performing live, but it’s always an extra treat to be able to tour at home and I can’t wait to play my biggest dates in the UK yet next May and June. It will be wonderful to bring the disco fun to everyone! Headlining The Royal Albert Hall in London is a bit of a dream and it’s going to be very special.”

Tickets are available to purchase via artist and O2 presale at 9am on Wednesday 30th October, Ticketmaster and venue presale at 9am on Thursday 31st October and on general sale at 9am on Friday 1st November. Full dates are below.

An energetic, fun, and glitteringly catchy track, new single ‘Freedom of the Night’ sees Sophie enter a new era with a confident return to her iconic and esteemed disco-pop sound. The video, filmed at London’s Rivoli Ballroom by longstanding collaborator and friend Sophie Muller, is set within a dance gala and hints at nostalgia whilst being fresh, exciting and joyful.

With an impressive musical career that spans over an amazing 25-years, Sophie has achieved five top 10 albums and eight top 10 singles. With hits including ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’, ‘Take Me Home’, ‘Get Over You’, ‘Heartbreak (Make Me a Dancer)’ and many more, ‘Freedom of the Night’ is the beginning of a return to Sophie’s distinctive sound, embracing her musical roots across pop, disco, and dance. Working with both classic and new collaborators, the track sees Sophie back together with Biff Stannard (Kylie, JADE), Duck Blackwell and Shura and collaborating with Chris Greatti (Willow Smith, The Dare) and David Wrench (Jamie XX, Hot Chip) alongside additional production from her husband and The Feeling bassist Richard Jones.

Most recently, after featuring in the epic final scene of Emerald Fennell’s film ‘Saltburn’, Sophie’s beloved 2001 hit ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ saw a huge resurgence, charting at #2 in the UK Singles Chart and #58 In the Billboard Top 100, with the song reaching over 11 billion global streams across all streaming and social platforms.

Sophie has recently toured sold-out headline shows across Europe and the US, supported Nile Rodgers, and appeared at festivals across the world, including performing with Peggy Gou during her set at Glastonbury, following her own set on the legendary Pyramid Stage in 2023.

Next up, Sophie is supporting Take That in Australia in November and The Human League across the UK this December, before embarking on her 2025 headline tour in May and June.

Full 2025 headline tour dates are as follows:

May 2025:

Sat 24th – Glasgow – Armadillo

Sun 25th – Newcastle – O2 City Hall

Mon 26th – York – Barbican

Wed 28th – Nottingham – Royal Concert Hall

Thurs 29th – Liverpool – Philharmonic Hall

Sat 31st – Manchester - Apollo

June 2025:

Sun 1st – Cardiff – Millenium Centre

Mon 2nd – Birmingham – Symphony Hall

Wed 4th – Brighton – Dome

Thurs 5th – Bournemouth – BIC

Sat 7th – Oxford – New Theatre

Sun 8th – Bristol – Beacon

Mon 9th – Plymouth – Theatre Royal

Wed 11th – Sheffield – City Hall

Thurs 12th – London – Royal Albert Hall

Sophie most recently released her 7th studio album ‘HANA’, which charted at #8 in the UK albums chart, giving Sophie her 5th Top 10 record, and was the third in a trilogy of records made with long-time collaborator and friend Ed Harcourt. Following her much-loved Kitchen Disco parties shared on Instagram over lockdown, Sophie released two albums, ‘Songs from the Kitchen Disco’ and ‘Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Kitchen Disco: Live from the London Palladium’, which followed her sold out Kitchen Disco live tour, which she continued in 2023 with her Christmas Kitchen Disco tour.

Alongside music, Sophie has also released her first book ‘Spinning Plates’, is in her fourteenth series of the successful podcast of the same name, has released her first cookbook ‘Love. Food. Family: Recipes from the Kitchen Disco’ with her husband and The Feeling bassist Richard Jones and has a much-loved successful weekly show ‘Sophie’s Ellis-Bextor’s Kitchen Disco’ on BBC Radio 2. Sophie also completed an impressive 24-hour Danceathon for Children in Need in November 2021 where she raised over £1M.

