Sophie B. Hawkins to Play Celebratory Tour Across the UK And Canada

Iconic singer, songwriter, and GRAMMY®-nominated artist Sophie B. Hawkins is bringing her unmistakable voice and timeless catalog to stages across the UK and Canada in 2025, as she embarks on a highly anticipated tour honoring the 30th anniversary of her landmark album Whaler. With multiple sold-out dates expected and a historic appearance at Glastonbury Festival, Hawkins’ return to the international spotlight reaffirms her status as one of music’s most beloved and enduring performers.

Hailed for her ability to blend unfiltered emotion with musical craftsmanship, Hawkins rose to fame with her groundbreaking debut Tongues and Tails and its chart-scaling single “Damn, I Wish I Was Your Lover.” She followed it with Whaler (1995), featuring enduring hits like “Right Beside You” and the record-breaking “As I Lay Me Down,” which became one of the longest-running Adult Contemporary hits in Billboard history.

Now, as she prepares to release Whaler – Re-Emerging in October 2025, Hawkins revisits the spirit of that pivotal time in her life—with a bold new sound and evolved storytelling that reflects decades of artistic growth and personal resilience. “Whaler was an incredibly adventurous time of my life,” Hawkins shares. “Bringing these songs back to the stage, in new form, feels like reclaiming the joy, risk, and revelation that shaped me as an artist and a human being.”

Kicking off June 16 in London, the UK leg of the tour will feature support from celebrated pianist and composer Belinda O’Hooley, with additional performances by acclaimed folk duo O’Hooley & Tidow. The tour will include stops in Birmingham, Bristol, Manchester, and Glasgow, culminating in a powerful set at Glastonbury’s Acoustic Stage on June 28—marking Hawkins’ long-awaited debut at the iconic festival.

In Canada, Hawkins will perform at the Saskatchewan Jazz Festival on July 11, with a full Canadian tour to follow in October. These dates will see her sharing the stage with longtime friend and fellow chart-topper Paula Cole, offering fans a double bill of powerhouse performances and heartfelt songwriting.

Hawkins’ live show promises a rich blend of reimagined Whaler favorites, selections from her most recent album Free Myself (which spawned the UK dance chart hit “Love Yourself”), and deep cuts spanning her seven-album discography. Each performance is a rare opportunity to witness an artist who has never shied away from truth—delivering songs that continue to resonate across generations.

In addition to her musical career, Hawkins has made her mark across creative disciplines—from her transformative portrayal of Janis Joplin in the stage production Room 105, to her acclaimed documentary The Cream Will Rise, and scene-stealing appearances on TV shows like Community. A trailblazer for LGBTQ+ visibility and female empowerment, Hawkins continues to inspire with her authenticity and fearlessness.

UK TOUR 2025

June 16 – London @ The Jazz Cafe – featuring Belinda O’Hooley

June 17 – Birmingham @ Hare & Hounds – featuring Belinda O’Hooley

June 18 – Bristol @ Exchange – featuring Belinda O’Hooley

June 19 – Manchester @ Yes – featuring O’Hooley & Tidow

June 28 – Glastonbury @ Acoustic Stage – featuring Belinda O’Hooley

June 30 – Milton Keynes @ The Stables – featuring Belinda O’Hooley

July 1 – Leeds @ Brudenell Social Club – featuring O’Hooley & Tidow

July 2 – Glasgow @ King Tuts Wah Wah Hut – featuring Belinda O’Hooley

Canada Tour Dates 2025

July 11 - Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ Sasktel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival

October 16 - North Battleford, Saskatchewan @ Dekker Centre for the Performing Arts

October 17 - Camrose, Alberta @ Jeanne & Peter Lougheed Performing Arts Centre

October 18 - Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta @ Dow Centennial Centre - Shell Theatre

October 19 - Prince Albert, Saskatchewan @ E.A. Rawlinson Centre for The Arts

October 21 - Brandon, Manitoba @ Western Manitoba Centennial Auditorium

October 22 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Club Regent Event Centre

October 25 - St. Albert, Alberta @ Arden Theatre

October 26 - Red Deer, Alberta @ Red Deer Memorial Centre

October 27 - Calgary, Alberta @ Bella Concert Theatre

October 29 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Vancouver Playhouse

October 30 - Victoria, British Columbia @ McPherson Playhouse

