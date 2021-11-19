Soho Theatre Announces Upcoming November Programming

Soho Theatre has announced their upcoming November programming featuring MUM, SESSIONS, MAKROOH and more.

Check out the full listings below!

THEATRE & CABARET

FRANCESCA MOODY PRODUCTIONS, SOHO THEATRE AND THEATRE ROYAL PLYMOUTH IN ASSOCIATION WITH POPCORN GROUP PRESENT

MUM

By Morgan Lloyd Malcolm

Soho Theatre

Till Sat 20 Nov, 7.30pm, 3pm (Sat matinees)

Tickets from £12

An unmissable new play from Olivier Award winning playwright Morgan Lloyd Malcolm (Emilia, West-End) and the acclaimed Producers of Fleabag and Baby Reindeer.

Motherhood. No one can prepare you for it. No matter how much you tell yourself you can do it - can you? Where's the rush of love? When will sleep again?

What if the thing you fear most is also the thing you crave? All you wanted was one night of unbroken sleep, what have you done? Mum is a feverish journey through every parent's worst nightmare.

Recently announced, the cast will feature Denise Black, Sophie Melville and Cat Simmons.

A PAINES PLOUGH AND SOHO THEATRE PRODUCTION

SESSIONS

By Ifeyinwa Frederick

Soho Upstairs

Till Sat 4 Dec 7.15pm and 2.30pm (Thu and Sat matinees)

Tickets from £11

"30 just matters, init. Like there's no doubt you're a proper adult then. Like 25 to 29 is just training but 30, it's real."

Tunde's 30th birthday is fast approaching. So, he's just started therapy because he hasn't been able to get to the gym for weeks and a recent one-night stand ended in tears - his.

Interrogating the challenge of opening up and accepting our own vulnerabilities, Sessions by Ifeyinwa Frederick (writer of The Hoes at Hampstead Theatre) is a raw, funny, bittersweet deep-dive into the complexities of masculinity, depression and therapy.

A Soho Theatre Soho Six co-commissioned co-production with Paines Plough.

Supported by the Esmée Fairburn Foundation and the and Paul Hamlyn Foundation.

MAKROOH

Soho Downstairs

Sun 28 Nov, 5.15pm

Tickets from £10

Makrooh are back, this time at Soho Theatre for another evening of spoken word and music performed by British Muslim artists.

There's also an open mic for all of our wordsmiths, musicians and dancers in the audience who have something to express. With a live band leading us through the night, we will together explore themes of reconnection to the world and to self. Makrooh events are more than just entertainment - they are a safe space for learning, growth and collective joy.

SOHO THEATREL PRESENTS

STRING V SPITTA

Soho Downstairs

Mon 29 Nov - Sat 11 Dec, 8.45pm

Tickets from £12

A late night musical kids party, but for adults

It's Story-time, kids. Now sit still and LISTEN:

When it comes to children's entertainment, nobody does it better than Sylvester 'Silly' String. A charming classical virtuoso and topdog in the lucrative West London kids' parties market, every kid within a 5 mile radius of the Kings Road wants Silly String and his Silly Songs...until Spitta comes along. SPITTA is a Grime-obsessed maverick from East London who's shaken up the scene and quickly become the talk of the Kensington playgrounds.

Starring Kiell Smith-Bynoe (star of BBC's Ghosts) and Ed MacArthur (Murder for Two), String V SPITTA is a musical comedy about two rival children's entertainers, from opposite sides of the tracks, who will do anything to be number one. Think Amadeus meets Flight of the Conchords, with musical numbers directed by Dizzee Rascal.

This is one party you won't want to miss.

ALGORITHMS

By Sadie Clark

Soho Upstairs

Mon 6 - Sat 11 Dec, 2.30pm (Sat matinee), 7.15pm

Tickets from £17

Brooke has it all: the job, the flat, the girlfriend... but what happens when things go tits up just before your 30th birthday?

Written and performed by Sadie Clark (12 Theatre Stars for 2020, Guardian), Algorithms is a bisexual Bridget Jones for the online generation, fresh from a sold out run at the Edinburgh Fringe. This tragicomic one-woman play and its lovably hapless heroine is for anyone who's wondered why they feel so lonely when connecting with others is meant to be easier than ever.

Developed on Soho Theatre's Writer's Lab and longlisted for the Tony Craze Award 2018.

SOHO THEATRE PRESENTS

LE GATEAU CHOCOLAT & JONNY WOO: NOW THAT'S WHAT WE CALL MUSICALS

Soho Theatre

Mon 13 Dec 2021 - Sat 22 Jan 2022, 4.30pm (Thu 30 Dec & Sat matinees), 7.30pm, and 10.45pm (Fri 17 Dec late)

Tickets from £10

Dubbed the "Ebony and Ivory of drag", Olivier award-winning star of La Clique and La Soiree, Le Gateau Chocolat, and the Queen of London's Alternative Drag scene, Jonny Woo, are ready to razzle dazzle with a brand new party. It's everything you ever wanted for Christmas.

A melting pot of musical theatre karaoke, vaudeville, variety, sing-along, dress up madness, and signature assholery.

Hot on the heels of the sold-out hit A Night at the Musicals, get dragged through a catalogue of their favourite musical hits, from Gypsy to Grease, Little Mermaid to The Sound of Music - no musical is safe.

Fabulous. Glamourous. And camp AF.

Grab your eggnog, pop on your stockings and join us for musical mayhem festivities.

SOHO THEATRE PRESENTS

THE DINA MARTINA CHRISTMAS SHOW

Soho Theatre

Tue 14 - Thu 30 Dec, 9.15pm

Tickets from £11

The holiday season will be *extra* special this year, as the beloved comic genius will blanket London in yuletide merriment.

Miss Martina (a.k.a. 'The Second Lady of Entertainment') will bring her famed holiday train wreck of a show to Soho Theatre for the first time since Martina began the tradition at Seattle's Re-bar over twenty years ago.

In this hysterically funny show, Martina blends a truly wondrous mix of questionable song, unnecessary dance, overburdened costumes, and side-splitting video to create your newest treasured holiday tradition. It is nearly impossible to adequately describe a Dina Martina show, other than that they've become synonymous with jaw-dropping pathos and mind-blowing comedy. What a Dina Martina show is, is a smart and hilarious evening of entertainment you will never forget.

Since 1989, Dina has packed venues throughout the U.S. and Canada, and has performed six successful runs at Soho Theatre. Martina has shared the bill with acts such as Margaret Cho, Alan Cumming, Justin Vivian Bond and Bridget Everett. She has received The Stranger Genius Award for Theater, two Seattle Times Footlight Awards, a nomination for The Alpert Award for Theater, and two nominations for the GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Off-Off Broadway Show. She did not win those.

SWIPE RIGHT THEATRE PRESENTS

SCREAM PHONE

Soho Upstairs

Fri 17 - Sat 18 Dec, 7.15pm

Tickets from £15

It's 1989, the girls are having a sleepover and you're like, totally invited

Pillow fights in their underwear, singing into hairbrushes, and gossiping about their crushes, what could possibly go wrong? As long as they don't answer the over-sized pink phone... dun dun DUUUN. Scream meets Clueless in this hilarious spoof horror musical.

Directed by Pappy's Tom Parry, and based on the retro classic game Dream Phone, Scream Phone will take you on a killer journey back to the 80's with an infectious original* soundtrack.

*Disclaimer: These songs are all original, so you won't (well, you might) recognise some of your favourite 80's hits.

NICK COPE PRESENTS

NICK COPE'S FAMILY SHOW

Soho Theatre

Tue 21 - Wed 22 Dec, 11.30am,

Tickets from £15

Nick Cope has been writing and recording his beautiful and totally unique songs for children and their families for over 10 years, he performs with his guitar and animations to sell-out crowds all over the country.

He has an incredible fan base from all over the UK which has just grown immeasurably over the last year due to the phenomenal success of his CBeebies show Nick Cope's Popcast.

Nick Cope's live performances are legendary. He has a fanatical army of little and not-so-little fans from all over the world, if you haven't heard his songs or seen his shows before come and find out what you're missing.

You can find Nick on Cbeebies on the BBC iPlayer and on YouTube.

FIGHT IN THE DOG IN ASSOCIATIO WITH UNITED AGENTS PRESENT

GLAMROU: FROM QURAN TO QUEEN

Soho Theatre

Mon 17 - Sat 22 Jan, 9.30pm

Tickets from £14

In this hilarious and exhilarating solo show, Muslim drag sensation Glamrou takes us from the depths of hell to the zenith of Islamic paradise, saying the things that no one else dares to, and showing us what it means to live in a state of harmonious contradiction.

Amrou Al-Kadhi is a drag queen, actor, screenwriter and author. Their memoir, Life as a Unicorn: A Journey from Shame to Pride and Everything In Between, was published by Harper Collins in the UK and the US and won the Polari First Book Prize and the Somerset Maugham award - it has received praise from Ian McKellen, Russell T Davies, Joanna Lumley, Kumail Nanjiani & Emily Gordon, and many others.

As a screenwriter, Amrou co-wrote the final episode of Apple's Little America, which The Hollywood Reporter called 'the show's pinnacle,' and named as one of the best 10 episodes of television in 2020; this episode has also just won a Glaad award, with the series nominated for Best New Scripted Series at the Independent Spirit awards.

Amrou was also a writer on BBC America's series The Watch, and has sold pilot scripts to FX Productions, ABC and BBC Drama. The have written many episodes for Channel 4's longest running soap opera, Hollyoaks. Their first feature as writer/director, LAYLA, a contemporary queer Romeo & Juliet immersed in the warring factions of the gay community during Pride, is in development with Film4.

As an actor, Amrou has principal credits in Carnival Row (Series 2), Venom 2, Christopher Robin (Disney), The Souvenir 2 (Joanna Hogg), Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie, and many others. Amrou has written & directed four short films, which have been broadcast on PBS, NOWNESS, BBC 4, BBC iPlayer, BFI-Player, Revry, and which have screened and won awards at festivals internationally, including the BFI London Film Festival and many others.

SOHO THEATRE PRESENTS

YOUR SEXTS ARE SHIT: OLDER BETTER LETTERS

Soho Theatre

Tue 25 - Sat 29 Jan, 7.30pm

Tickets from £14.50

Award-winning theatre maker Rachel Mars visits Soho Theatre for the first time with a gloriously rude new show that unearths the hot-as-hell letters that make sexts blush.

Award-winning theatre maker Rachel Mars visits Soho Theatre for the first time with a gloriously rude new show that unearths the hot-as-hell letters that make sexts blush.

Before sexts there were hand-written letters. And loads of them were proper filthy. With the help of the internet, friends and two sexologists, Rachel has unearthed missives dating back centuries. Triangulating these sex and love letters of long dead artists with contemporary sexts and a meditation on the construction of the queer female body, the show is a tender and surprising hour that asks - how do we write ourselves and for whom?

Come! Take pleasure in James Joyce's passion for arse, find out who sneaked her gay lover into the White House, hear from Frida Kahlo, Georgia O'Keeffe, Mozart and bear witness to the best/worst sexts ever sent.

This delightfully intimate, very funny and surprisingly moving show is an erotic archive shot through with Rachel's personal ventures in contemporary Queer kink.

SOHO THEATRE PRESENTS THE NOUVEAU RICHE PRODUCTION

QUEENS OF SHEBA

Soho Theatre

Mon 6 - Sat 26 Feb, 3pm (Thu and Sat matinees), 7.30pm

Tickets from £11

Turned away from a nightclub for being "too black", four women take to the stage with their own explosive true stories: the music and the misogyny, the dancing and the drinking, the women and, of course, the (white) men.

Loosely based on the DSTRKT nightspot incident of 2015, Queens of Sheba tells the hilarious, moving and uplifting stories of four passionate Black Women battling every-day misogynoir; where sexism meets racism.

Following a sell-out run at Soho Theatre in summer 2021, Queens of Sheba returns for an extended new year run to kickstart 2022.

Performance BSL Interpreted by Jacqui Beckford Tue 22 Feb 7.30pm

Performance Captioned by Alex Romeo Thu 24 Feb 7:30pm

WINNER 2020 OFF WEST END AWARDS Best Performance Piece

WINNER 2018 Edinburgh Untapped Award

WINNER 2018 The Stage Edinburgh Festival Award

JOHN MACKAY PRESENTS

AN EVENING WITHOUT KATE BUSH

Soho Downstairs

Mon 7 - Sat 26 Feb 2022, 7pm

Tickets from £12

The chaotic cabaret cult, An Evening Without Kate Bush is here

Enter Strange Phenomena, howl with the The Hounds Of Love and dance on the moors with Wuthering Heights.

Kate's not there, but you are.

Acclaimed performer Sarah-Louise Young (Cabaret Whore, The Showstoppers, La Soiree) has teamed up with theatremaker Russell Lucas (Warped at VAULT Festival) to explore the music and mythology of one of the most influential voices in British music.

From releasing Wuthering Heights at the age of 19 to selling out the Hammersmith Apollo nearly forty years later, Bush has always surprised and confounded her critics.

Through it all her fans have stayed strong. Young invites you to celebrate her songs with this unique and mind-blowing show.

SOHO THEATRE PRESENTS

SHEDDING A SKIN

Soho Theatre

Wed 2 - Sat 26 Mar, 3pm (Thu and Sat matinees), 7.30pm

Tickets from £11

Sometimes you crack.

Sometimes you didn't mean to yell that.

Sometimes you have to lay low until you've figured it out

And sometimes, sometimes you have to hibernate until you've healed.

This is a new day.

Shedding a Skin is a story for our times. A play about finding kindness in unexpected places. A play about connecting with what our elders can teach us - new skin honouring old skin. A play about joy, healing and protest. And having a good belly laugh.

Following a sell-out run in May 2021, Soho Theatre revives Amanda Wilkin's, 2020 Verity Bargate Award winning play, sponsored by Character 7, introducing audiences to a fresh and fierce new voice.

Since 1982, the biennial playwriting award competition has uncovered the best new play by an emerging UK and Irish writer and launched the careers of some of Britain's most established writers. From a record number of 1493 entries for the 2020 Verity Bargate Award, Amanda Wilkin's spellbinding play captivated the Award's readers and judges, including Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Lolita Chakrabati (Hymn), Russell T Davies (It's A Sin), Laura Wade (The Watsons) and Stephen Garrett (Character 7), and was announced as the winner in October 2020.

Shedding A Skin will be creating a relaxed, inclusive environment in Soho Theatre's Main House for all performances.

Shedding A Skin is a Soho Theatre production sponsored by NJA, Core Values & Creative Management.

The Verity Bargate Award is sponsored by Character 7

Socially Distanced performance Mon 14 Mar 7.30pm

Performance Audio Described by Amanda Yates Mon 21 Mar 7.30pm

Performance BSL Interpreted by Jacqui Beckford Tue 22 Mar 7.30pm

Performance Captioned by Alex Romeo Wed 23 Mar 7:30pm

COMEDY

PHIL MCINTYRE LIVE PRESENTS

ROB NEWMAN'S PHILOSOPHY SHOW

Soho Theatre

Till Sat 20 Nov, 9.30pm

Tickets from £12

An all-new show.

Multi award-winning stand-up comic Rob Newman weaves Nietzsche's sunglasses, James Bond in Toxteth, electric spiders and singing Neanderthals into an hilarious tour-de-force that offers new hopes for a changing world.

Rob Newman's Philosophy Show as heard on BBC Radio 4.

Winner: BBC Audio Drama Awards 2019 - Best Scripted Comedy

Winner: BBC Audio Drama Awards 2017 - Best Comedy with a live audience

SOHO THEATRE AND UNITED AGENTS PRESENT

SPENCER JONES: THE THINGS WE LEAVE BEHIND - WARM UP

Soho Downstairs

Till Sat 20 Nov, 7pm

Tickets from £12

Double Edinburgh Comedy Award and BAFTA-nominated professional idiot Spencer Jones returns with his hit show in preparation for recording it as a special. Come and watch this stupid man try and remember what all the fuss was about.

The Things We Leave Behind is an absurd mash-up of comedy styles, mixing looped music, props, stand-up, turbo clowning and puppets for your eyes, ears and face.

Star of the BBC series' The Mind of Herbert Clunkerdunk and Mr Winner.

Join the Edinburgh Comedy Award, Rose d'Or and South Bank Sky Arts Award winner for a warm-up performance of her brand new stand-up show.

SHOW AND TELL PRESENTS

DRAG HIS ASS WITH MARY BETH BARONE

Soho Downstairs

Till Sat 20 Nov, 8.45pm

Tickets from £23

American stand-up star Mary Beth Barone brings New York's hottest comedy night slash fuckboy treatment program to London.

As recently adapted for Comedy Central, Drag His Ass is a show about fuckboys and dating culture.

The fuckboy has been wreaking havoc among beautiful people for enough time now. Join us as we celebrate the triumphs and the... teachable moments. Through stand-up, storytelling, very special guests and, of course, at least one fuckboy redemption.

Mary Beth Barone recently performed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and co-hosts the Spotify Original podcast, Obsessed, with bestie Benito Skinner. In 2020 she was named one of Time Out New York's Women of the Year.

PLOSIVE LIVE PRESENTS

STUART LAWS IS ALL IN

Soho Upstairs

Fri 19 - Sat 20 Nov, 9.15pm

Tickets from £15

Acclaimed gilet-wearing stand-up, filmmaker, goalkeeper and viral Twitter star Stuart Laws brings his latest joke-packed solo show Soho Theatre. And the stakes couldn't be higher.

Recently, Stuart risked everything in a Vegas poker tournament and his life changed forever. In Stuart Laws Is All In, he asks life's big questions: is he a winner or a loser? Can he burn a candle at both ends? And has he been infected by the Willennium Bug?

A show about making difficult decisions, choosing different paths and gettin' jiggy wit' it.

Stuart has featured on Radio 4, is regular tour support for James Acaster, produced Acaster's four Netflix specials, and can be seen on stand-up streaming service NextUp Comedy and his Prime Video series Grave New World.

EBDON MANAGEMENT PRESENTS

FELICITY WARD: MOTHER FUCKING WORK IN PROGRESS

Soho Upstairs

Mon 22, Tue 23 Nov, 9.15pm

Tickets from £12

Felicity is back at Soho. And she's got something new to say.

Why didn't they tell me? About the hormone that makes your ribs move, that once your water breaks IT CAN KEEP BREAKING FOR 12 HOURS, that childbirth is the most punk thing anyone can do, that often in newborn parenthood I might want to get in the car and drive away from my family forever, that during lockdown I'd get so bored I'd make a list of animals I could beat in a fight...there's so much they didn't tell me. So now I'm telling you.

After having a baby and enduring a pandemic (like everybody else) and not having done a new show since her Edinburgh Award nominated Busting A Nut in 2018, Felicity Ward has decided to come back with three full hours of comedy - the first on Pregnancy, the second on Birth and the third on Parenthood. There's a complacency about birth. Like we get it. It's a big deal, human life, blah blah blah, but we've heard it right? Not enough. Not. For. A. Second. Enough.

SHOW AND TELL PRESENTS

MAE MARTIN: SAP

Soho Downstairs

Mon 22 Nov - Sat 11 Dec

Tickets from £18

The co-writer and BAFTA-nominated star of Channel Four and Netflix sitcom Feel Good, and star of their own Netflix stand-up special, is on tour...

In their brand new stand-up hour, Mae Martin looks at the uphill battle of trying to do the right thing in a world that sometimes seems to have lost its moral compass. With their characteristically manic self-reflection, they bounce between vice and virtue, optimism and pessimism, the urge to be our best selves versus the urge to gleefully give in to our more base instincts. But it's not all big questions - there's also a lot about sloths, moose, hot dogs, love, and tree sap.

Along with their new Channel Four and Netflix sitcom Feel Good, Mae is a multi award winning stand-up, who's also released two radio series for BBC Radio Four, and written the acclaimed book Can Everyone Please Calm Down? A Guide to 21st Century Sexuality.

SOHO THEATRE AND OML PRESENT

ZAKIR KHAN: LIVE

Soho Theatre

Mon 22 - Mon 29 Nov (incl. Sun 28 Nov), 6.15pm (+ extra show on Mon 29 Nov, 9.30pm)

Tickets from £12

Following his two massively successful specials, Haq Se Single (2017) and Kaksha Gyarvi (2021), and selling over 100,000+ tickets around the world, Zakir Khan comes to Soho Theatre with his latest stand-up show.

With his ability to highlight the comic elements of everyday life, Zakir's "uniquely Indian" style of comedy captures the emotions common to every Indian household.

Catch the Sakth Launda himself in the heart of London.

PLEASE NOTE: This show will be performed in Hindi

GLORIOUS MANAGEMENT PRESENTS

NICK HELM'S I THINK, YOU STINK!

Soho Theatre

Tue 23 - Sat 27 Nov, 9.30pm

Tickets from £11

13 years ago on a dark and stormy night Minister of the Macabre Nick Helm wrote, staged and performed his magnum opus I Think, You Stink! - a musical, B Movie, Drive In, Thrill Ride that plunged audiences to the very depths of madness.

Now, 13 years later, The Ungodly Helm will grab you by the scruff of the neck and drag you kicking and screaming on a journey to the very depths of Hell and back as he digs up the still rotting remains of his glorious Frankensteinian creation to resurrect it for one last gasp in this limited run of his devilish musical comedy spooktacular for your ghoulish delight.

Take your seat. Say your prayers. And for the love of everything that's holy and good in this world, TRY not to shit yourself.

PRESENTED IN HYPNO-VISION!!!

ENTER AT YOUR OWN PERIL!!!

NOT FOR THE FAINT HEARTED!!!

Soho Theatre is not responsible for your sanity or protection from crazed hypno at this event. Ticket buyers enter at own risk. We do not encourage the abuse of exclamation marks in ever day life.

UNITED TALENT PRESENTS

ENISSA AMANI: LIVE IN LONDON

Soho Downstairs

Tue 23 - Sat 27 Nov, 9.30pm

Tickets from £13

After a hugely successful, sell-out debut, Enissa Amani makes her long awaited return to Soho Theatre.

Enissa is a multilingual stand-up comic, writer and actress. Born in Iran, she was raised by left-wing intellectual Iranian parents in Germany, where she studied Law and later pursued a passion for novel writing. She began stand-up comedy in 2014 and her television debut, a five-minute stand-up performance on a German late-night show, generated over five million views in its first days. Fluent in German, Farsi, English and French, Amani has been cited as the voice of a new German generation, with politics, the immigrant story and inclusion featuring heavily in her material.

Enissa began touring in 2015, winning the German Comedy Award for Best Newcomer that year, and her tours now sell out the biggest venues that Germany. In 2018, Amani became the first woman in Europe with a Netflix Original Comedy Special with the release of Ehrenwort. Doubling down on her success, Netflix released a second special from Amani only eight months later titled, Comedian Goals.

JULIA MASLI AND THE DUNCAN BROTHERS PRESENT

LOGS

Soho Upstairs

Wed 24 - Sat 27 Nov, 9.15pm

Tickets from £13

From the creators of the award-winning show Legs.

If you've ever seen, known, loved or tripped over a log then this is the show for you. Logs.

If you're reading this you're probably not a log. But if you are then we owe you an apology:

we are sorry it's taken this long for humans to make an hour long show dedicated to you.

WINNER: The Malcolm Hardee Award for Comic Originality 2019

SOHO THEATRE AND OML PRESENT

ZAKIR KHAN: TATHASTU

Soho Theatre

Fri 26 - Sun 28 Nov, 2.30pm

Tickets from £16

As part of his run at Soho Theatre, Zakir Khan performs three special matinee performances of his new show Tasthastu.

Starting with a recap of behind-the-scenes moments from Khan's life, Tathastu takes the audience on a ride from his early school days when he was just 'little Zakir', with a peek at the family Khan was born into, the characters he grew closest to and his young years bloated with aspirations of becoming a radio DJ. When the recap ends, things become even more real as Zakir shares some very personal learning on stage and tries to make sense of his journey to this point.

Packed with life stories, intimacy and family anecdotes, this is your chance to catch an honest, vulnerable and unedited version of the Sakht Launda live in London.

PLEASE NOTE: This show will be performed in Hindi

BLUE BOOK ARTIST MANAGEMENT PRESENTS

STEPHEN BUCHANAN: TALKING SHOP

Soho Upstairs

Mon 29 Nov - Wed 1 Dec, 9.15pm

Tickets from £14

BBC New Comedy Award winner and Scottish Comedian of the Year, Stephen Buchanan, brings his hit BBC Radio 4 stand-up special Talking Shop to Soho Theatre.

Stephen talks about his home life in Glasgow; living with a Vietnamese refugee; relationships and his chequered work history.

Stephen has performed stand-up on Jonathan Ross' Comedy Club (ITV), The Comedy Underground (BBC Scotland), The Now Show (BBC Radio 4), The DriveTime Show (BBC Radio 2) and The Arts Hour (BBC World Service).

He has established himself as a promising writer with credits from award-winning sketch show Scot Squad (BBC Scotland), Only An Excuse (BBC 1 Scotland), Breaking the News (BBC Radio Scotland), Raiders of the Lost Archive (BBC Scotland), Short Stuff (BBC Scotland) and Sparks (Channel 4).

SOHO THEATRE IN ASSOCIATION WITH UNITED TALENT AGENCY PRESENTS

MEGAN STALTER

Soho Theatre

Mon 29 Nov - Sat 11 Dec, 7.30pm

Megan Stalter 'sketch comedy's newest star' (New York Times) makes her much anticipated UK debut at Soho Theatre.

Originally from the Chicago comedy scene, Megan is known for her exquisite online character videos.

She is the breakout scene stealer on the hit HBO Max series Hacks and appears on Showtime's Tooning Out The News

UNITED TALENT AGENCY PRESENTS

DEBORAH FRANCES-WHITE: THE GUILTY FEMINIST STANDS UP

Soho Theatre

Tue 30 Nov - Sat 4 Dec, 9.30pm

Stand up comedian Deborah Frances-White cuts edges and rouses rabbles with her new hour of takes that are just the right temperature.

She'll reveal some of her most personal "I'm a feminist but..." confessions and share stories too intimate for the podcast with the caveat that you'll take them to your grave.

After over five years of delivering stand up comedy as part of her hit podcast at such venues as The London Palladium, The Wellington Arena, The Sydney Opera House, The Royal Albert Hall and Zoom - Deborah is ready for an intimate evening with you at The Soho Theatre - getting down, standing up and at times even reclining on a chaise longue.

Guilty feminists all assemble. Come laugh at the patriarchy with Deborah - roar, cheer, rejoice - and leave triumphant.

BERK'S NEST IN ASSOCIATION WITH CURTIS BROWN PRESENT

JACK BARRY: ALIEN

Soho Upstairs

Thu 2 - Sat 4 Dec, 9.15pm

Tickets from £15

Your best friend (and acclaimed stand-up) Jack Barry is worried about you. The world's turned to shit and you haven't been laughing enough. It's time for your laughter booster jab. Don't worry - everything is going to be okay

Jack has fallen in love with someone from a completely different culture, and now he wants to help the world do the same. Alien looks at the humour in what unites and separates people from different cultures, drawing on Jack's experiences growing up as an English boy in China and his present day struggles of trying to convince Her Majesty's border control not to deport his girlfriend. Directed by Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee Mae Martin.

As seen playing Jack in Netflix's Feel Good opposite Mae Martin, The Russell Howard Hour, Catastrophe, and Starstruck. Writer for Mock the Week.

BERK'S NEST IN ASSOCIATION WITH UNITED AGENTS PRESENT

KIERAN HODGSON: WORK IN PROGRESS

Soho Upstairs

Tue 7 - Sat 11 Dec, 9.15pm

Tickets from £14

Character comedian and three-time Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee Kieran Hodgson has had a great pandemic listing all the things he's missed during the pandemic.

At the top of the pile, you guessed it...Cathedrals.

Come watch this brand new hour, perhaps never to be repeated: a hilarious tour round York Minster where Kieran rediscovers his lost friendships and his love of medieval architecture.

PBJ MANAGEMENTS PRESENTS

TIM KEY: CRIMBO BIMBO

Soho Theatre

Wed 8 - Sat 11 Dec, 9.30pm

Tickets from £22

Tim Key will be tethering his long-suffering reindeer outside Soho Theatre and nipping in to empty his festive sack all over the floor/audience/place.

There'll be poems of course, stinkin' sprouts, probably mulled wine/kronenbourg, cloves, and other yule garbage. People can/probably should wear a Christmas jumper or bring a Secret Santa or do SOMETHING to get into the spirit of things.

STAMPTOWN

Soho Downstairs

Fri 10 - Fri 17 Dec, 10.30pm

Tickets from £15

A raunchy, chaotic and full-on fringe experience, Stamptown is a late-night variety show featuring the best alternative performance on the international scene.

Hosted by the bad boy of clown, Zach Zucker, this show has packed out shows at Edinburgh Fringe, Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Glastonbury and Off-Broadway in New York City.

Past acts include David Cross, Aisling Bea, Joe Pera, Lolly Adefope, Neil Hamburger, Bridget Christie, Jamie Demetriou, Cat Cohen, Richard Gadd, Mae Martin, Kemah Bob, Please Don't Destroy, Sarah Squirm, Rachel Sennott, Atsuko Okatsuka, Chris Gethard, Natalie Palamides and MORE.

Lineup subject to change due to COVID/availability.

WINNER: Best Variety Show in London, Chortle Awards (2020)

OFFICIAL SELECTION: Top Comedy Pick, NY Post (2021)

NOMINEE: Best Comedy Award, Broadway World (2018)

SOHO THEATRE PRESENTS

NATALIE PALAMIDES: LAID

Soho Downstairs

Mon 13 Dec 2021 - Sat 8 Jan 2022

Tickets from £12

The creator of the global hit show Nate returns to Soho Theatre with her Edinburgh Comedy Award winning Laid.

A woman lays an egg every day and faces the decision: to raise it or eat it. A hilarious, surreal, melodrama of yolks, shells and funerals, Natalie Palamides' Laid explores motherhood with absurd dilemmas, silly routines and surreal physical comedy.

First performed in 2017, we're bringing Laid back to our stage. Don't miss Natalie's stunning, critically acclaimed debut - the show that laid the way for her follow-up Nate, as seen on Netflix.

WINNER: Edinburgh Comedy Awards 2017 - Best Newcomer

SHAPARAK KHORSANDI: IT WAS THE NINETIES!!!

Soho Downstairs

Mon 13 - Thu 23 Dec, 7pm

Tickets from £12

The decade where Shaparak left an important part of her brain somewhere in a field in Hampshire...

From indie discos to unflattering crop tops...a trip down memory lane to the decade where 'kinky' was nurse roleplay and whipped cream...how does the decade of binge drinking and walks of shame look now without snakebite and black tinted specs?

IMPATIENT PRODUCTIONS PRESENTS

MARK WATSON: DOES MARK KNOW IT'S CHRISTMAS?

Soho Upstairs

Mon 20 - Thu 23 Dec, 7pm

Tickets from £12

Dip into Mark's selection box of shows for the festive period

Dec 20 Your Time (Work In Progress)

Very very early steps towards a new stand-up show, dealing with the oldest problem in the world: your friend and mine, time, and the way it passes. Some jokes. But also just some thinking out loud.

Dec 21 Your Time (Work In Progress)

Very very early steps towards a new stand-up show, dealing with the oldest problem in the world: your friend and mine, time, and the way it passes. Some jokes. But also just some thinking out loud.

Dec 22 Decade Christmas Meetup

A live progress report for everyone taking part in Mark Watson's Decade project, which began in Edinburgh in August and aims to help people achieve life goals over a period of ten years. If you're not part of this yet, you're still welcome, but it would be worth tweeting @watsoncomedian to find out more ahead of the show.

Dec 23 The House

The House is a monthly interactive game created by Mark Watson and Mat Ryer and played on Twitter and over Zoom. This live episode sees the team still desperately trying to escape from a house which seems to get bigger the longer you stay in it. You don't need to have played before; visit @MarkWatsonHouse on Twitter to catch up.

IMPATIENT PRODUCTIONS PRESENTS

NO MORE JOCKEYS LIVE

Soho Upstairs

Mon 20 Dec, 10.30pm

For the first time ever in London, Horne, Key and Watson collide on stage in a ferocious late-night flesh-and-blood version of the - sometimes alarmingly - popular YouTube game.

Last year Key bossed the festive games; can he find that form again after a bruising fourth set? Roughly one hour long but who knows. You will potentially not mind this at all. Book quickly.

COUNTRY MILE PRODUCTIONS PRESENTS

ONE-WOMAN SHOW

WRITTEN AND PERFORMED BY LIZ KINGSMAN

Soho Theatre

Wed 5 - Sat 15 Jan, 9.30pm

So unflinching you'll be begging for a flinch.

Following a sold out Soho Theatre run, Liz Kingsman - one third of smash hit comedy group Massive Dad ('Properly hilarious' ★★★★ Scotsman) - returns with her debut one-woman odyssey. A bold, irreverent, raw, moving and triumphant celebration of adjectives, this blurb will nail down nothing

As seen in TV's Timewasters, Borderline, and Power Monkeys.

Trigger warning: contains blinding ambition.

INDIVIDUAL ARTIST MANAGEMENT PRESENTS

ALFIE BROWN: SENSITIVE MAN

Soho Downstairs

Wed 26 - Sat 29 Jan, 8.45pm

Tickets from £12

Does emotion help us make moral judgments?

In this brand-new show, Alfie will address this question. It will address this questions using jokes. There is a joke about Formula1 that isn't actually about Formula1. There is a joke about shopping in a supermarket that is not really about shopping in a supermarket. There is a joke about parking tickets, and so on. These jokes will weave together to create something greater than the sum of their parts, answering a question about emotion and it's complicated relationship to morality. You can disagree, but you must laugh.

Note from Alfie...

[I refute that I am saying things to plainly and wilfully disrupt social progress. I am not. I might seem smug, I know, apologies, and I am often misunderstood. So at this particular point in the unfolding history of meaning, intention, signs and signifiers, I am going to sometimes going to tell you what I fucking mean.]

AVALON PRESENTS

MATT FORDE: WORK IN PROGRESS

Soho Downstairs

Tue 8 - Sat 12 Feb, 8.45pm

Tickets from £12

There are wallies everywhere and half of them are running the country.

The other half are trying to. Matt Forde (Spitting Image, Have I Got News For You, The Last Leg, The Royal Variety Performance) lashes out right, left and centre. And chucks in some funny voices.

CHAMBERS MANAGEMENT PRESENTS

CATHERINE BOHART: THIS ISN'T FOR YOU

Soho Downstairs

Mon 28 Feb - Sat 12 Mar, 8.45pm

Tickets from £12

Catherine Bohart loves control, hates change and is a serial planner. It's been an interesting couple of years...

A blisteringly funny new stand-up show filled with horrendous life advice, cheery nihilism and reluctant self-discovery from one of the UK and Ireland's most exciting comics.

As seen and heard on The Mash Report, Immaculate (Comedy Special) on Amazon Prime Video, A League Of Their Own, Mock The Week, 8 Out Of 10 Cats, Roast Battle, The Stand Up Sketch Show, Jon Richardson: Ultimate Worrier, The News Quiz and The Guilty Feminist podcast.

INDIVIDUAL ARTIST MANAGEMENT PRESENTS

JORDAN BROOKES: FIX

Soho Downstairs

Mon 23 May - Sat 11 Jun, 8.45pm

Tickets from £12

What do you do when the end of the world finally comes, and you realise it's going to happen slowly and boringly?

No sudden meteor strike. No thrilling zombie apocalypse. Just a gradual ebbing away of life as you knew it. Do you fight to fix things before it gets worse, dedicating your life to making the world around you better? Nah. You close your curtains, hunker down and fixate over something shitty someone said to you in 2019.

The longest reining Edinburgh Comedy Award Winner is back with a new show. As seen on Late Night Mash (Dave), Jonathan Ross' Comedy Club (ITV), and his own stand up special coming soon to Amazon Prime

MICK PERRIN WORLDWIDE PRESENTS

PATRICK KIELTY: BORDERLINE

Soho Downstairs

Mon 27 Jun - Sat 2 Jul , 8.45pm

Tickets from £12

Bittersweet, poignant and laugh out loud funny, Borderline is a comedic love letter to the future of our islands from this award-winning comedian's personal past.

Borderline sees Patrick Kielty return to his satirical roots with a personal take on borders, national identity and the future of the Union in a post-Brexit landscape.

As a Northern Ireland native, who grew up close to the Irish border, this new one man stand up show delves into his homeland's recent history to try to make sense of what Brexit's new borders and political upheaval means for our shared identities.

SOHO ELSEWHERE

BENDELACREME PRESENTS IN ASSOCIATION WITH SOHO THEATRE AND TIM WHITEHEAD

THE RETURN OF THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW, LIVE! UK TOUR

BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon are taking the stage once again in a post-apocalypse-mas extravaganza certain to make this yuletide gayer than ever.

That's right... After a year of doom, gloom, and zoom, the Queens of Christmas have risen from the rubble to unearth your favourite holiday tradition.

The wildly successful, internationally acclaimed Jinkx and DeLa Holiday Show is back with its signature whip-smart comedy, brand new songs, and a few perennial favorites.

You better watch out, you better not cry, because Jinkx and DeLa are coming back to YOUR town... LIVE.

VIP Meet & Greet tickets, include prime seats and a post-show meet & greet with BenDeLaCreme & Jinkx Monsoon are available at most venues. Please check the venue websites for details.

Troxy, London, Fri 19 Nov, 8pm, Box Office 0207 790 9000

Manchester Palace Theatre, Sat 20 Nov, 8pm, Box Office 0333 009 6690

Brighton Theatre Royal, Sun 21 Nov, 8pm, Box Office 0333 009 6690

Tyne Theatre & Opera House, Newcastle, Mon 22 Nov, 8pm, Box Office 0844 2491 000

Birmingham Town Hall, Tue 23 Nov, 8pm, Box Office 0121