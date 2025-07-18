Sky Arts Awards Will Return in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Sky Arts Awards will return on 16 September, once again taking place at the iconic Roundhouse in London. Produced by DRUM Studios, the ceremony will continue to champion the very best of British and Irish arts and culture, spotlighting creative brilliance across the industry.

Launched last year as an evolution of the South Bank Sky Arts Awards, The Sky Arts Awards honours outstanding achievement across a wide spectrum of artistic disciplines. It remains the only event in the world that recognises the full breadth of cultural genres with categories including classical music, comedy, dance, film, literature, poetry, opera, popular music, television, theatre and visual arts. Watch this space for this year’s nominees, who will be announced soon.

Phil Edgar-Jones OBE, Executive Director, Unscripted Originals, commented: “The Sky Arts Awards are more than just a celebration, they’re a reminder of why the arts matter. In a moment where creative industries continue to face funding and visibility challenges, the awards spotlight the vital role the arts play for all of us – we know they bolster the economy, help shape identity, create communities and bring people together but most of all the people who make the stuff we love bring joy into our lives and what could be more useful than that.”

The Sky Arts Awards were commissioned by Phil Edgar-Jones, Executive Director, Unscripted Originals at Sky for Cécile Frot-Coutaz, CEO of Sky Studios & Chief Content Officer for Sky. The Commissioning Editor for Sky is Leanne Cosby, and the Project Manager is Vanessa Woodard.

The Sky Arts Awards will be produced by DRUM Studios, part of Omnicom Media Group. The Executive Producers are Andy Holland and Danny Carvalho. The Head of Production is Sarah Fink. The Showrunner is Mark Thorne, and the Director is Julia Knowles.

The Sky Arts Awards takes place at The Roundhouse in London on Tuesday 16 September and will air that evening on Sky Arts and Freeview.