Sir Trevor Nunn Directs EASY VIRTUE at Arts Theatre Cambridge

The Arts Theatre Cambridge has announced casting for their first in-house production, since their reopening after Phase One of their transformational redevelopment project.

Sir Trevor Nunn (‘One of the best living directors' – The Guardian) will return to The Arts Theatre Cambridge this Spring to direct Noël Coward's glittering comedy Easy Virtue, on the same stage that launched his career over six decades ago.

Starring Alice Orr-Ewing (The Theory of Everything) as ‘Larita', Michael Praed (Robin of Sherwood) as ‘Colonel Whittaker', , and Greta Scacchi (White Mischief) as ‘Mrs Whittaker', Easy Virtue – playing from Thursday 19 February to Saturday 7 March, with a national press night on Tuesday 24 February - will be on stage in Cambridge only and marks the beginning of The Arts Theatre's future producing ambitions.

Completing the cast is Lisa Ambalavanar as ‘Sarah Hurst', Zena Carswell as ‘Nina Vansittart', Imogen Elliott as ‘Marion Whittaker', Grace Hogg-Robinson as ‘Hilda Whittaker', Hugh Osborne as ‘Mr Harris', Joseph Potter as ‘John Whittaker', Harmage Singh Kalirai as ‘Furber', Jordan Kilshaw as ‘Hugh Petworth', Fiona Tong as ‘Mrs Hurst', Kishore Walker as ‘Philip Bordon', and Jamie Wilkes as ‘Charles Burleigh'.

Written in 1924, Easy Virtue introduces us to Colonel and Mrs Whittaker, shocked and scandalised as they learn that their son, John, has, without any consultation, got married in the South of France. Even worse, he is soon to arrive at their country estate with his new bride, an American divorcée, Larita. She proves to be glamorous, witty, sophisticated and very much a modern woman ... everything that Mrs Whittaker is not. Larita's cosmopolitan lifestyle causes tensions to rise and, in the process, hidden truths are revealed.

Sir Trevor Nunn CBE is a renowned English director and lyricist. Nunn studied English at Cambridge University's Downing College between 1959-1962 and was heavily involved in student theatre groups Cambridge Footlights and The Marlowe Society, which both still enjoy residencies at The Arts Theatre Cambridge. During Nunn's time at university, he met friends and contemporaries Ian McKellen and Derek Jacobi.

Sir Trevor Nunn said: “For me, this venture is a very special return journey. I first directed a show at The Arts Theatre when I was a student – a production of The Taming of the Shrew. But then, since traditionally the productions of The Marlowe Society and Footlights were presented at The Arts, I directed both Shakespeare's notoriously unlucky Scottish play there and the Footlights Review (with my student cast including John Cleese, Graham Chapman and Miriam Margolyes). A wonderful time was had by all!

More recently, to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the foundation of The Marlowe Society, I returned to The Arts to direct students in Cymbeline (and found, at auditions to play Posthumus, a student actor called James Norton).

Now, thanks to the astonishing philanthropy of Susie Sainsbury, the entirely, beautifully refurbished Arts Theatre is to present my new production of Noel Coward's futuristic (banned in London in 1925!) serious comedy Easy Virtue. For me, opening at the Arts will be a homecoming.”

Co-Chief Executives of The Arts Theatre Cambridge Rachel Tackley and Victoria Beechey said, "We're thrilled to be welcoming Sir Trevor Nunn back to The Arts Theatre in Cambridge, which sparked his love for the theatre and kickstarted his monumental career. The recent redevelopment of our auditorium has allowed us to reimagine how we connect with our audiences, artists, and community, and we look forward to the beginning of our renewed ambition to produce more home-grown work for the people of Cambridgeshire."

Nunn has directed a vast number of highly acclaimed shows and musicals including the original 1981 production of Cats the Musical, the first English-language production of Les Misérables in 1985, The National Theatre revival of Oklahoma! in 1998 and the original 1984 production of Starlight Express alongside Andrew Lloyd-Webber. Nunn has won multiple Tony Awards and Olivier Awards. Nunn's other roles include Artistic Director of both the Royal Shakespeare Company and National Theatre, and a longstanding relationship with Theatre Royal Haymarket.