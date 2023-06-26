Sir Howard Stringer Donates £2m to Launch Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama's Cardiff Old Library Restoration Campaign

Welsh-American business giant Sir Howard Stringer has made a gift of £2m to the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama, to help it restore and transform Cardiff city centre’s landmark Old Library.

This donation from Sir Howard and his wife Lady Stringer launches the College’s ambitious fund-raising campaign for the Library which needs to raise £12m in total, with £3m now in place, including a previous gift from the Mosawi Foundation.

It follows the recent transfer of the Library from Cardiff Council to the College for the next 99 years on long lease, reflecting the Council’s commitment to delivering the Cardiff Music Strategy. As a mark of gratitude, the main first floor studio has been named the Sir Howard Stringer Studio for the remainder of the lease term.

As the College approaches its 75th birthday in 2024, the Old Library project (projected to be completed over five years in distinct phases) will see this significant heritage building return to its original mission as a public space for arts and education. It will also create opportunities for RWCMD to drive forward its vision to develop pioneering public engagement, nurture future talent and empower excellence in all its forms from the heart of Wales’ capital city.

The College is now setting out on a period of consultation and public engagement activity to co-create a plan for the community use of the building, developing long-term opportunities to work in partnership with RWCMD students and staff.

This will include working with other city centre businesses, diverse communities, venues, arts organisations and the public and current tenants, including the Museum of Cardiff and Menter Caerdydd.

Sir Howard, who was born in Cardiff, and was previously the Chairman of the Sony Corporation and of the American Film Institute Board of Trustees and President of CBS, has a long-standing relationship with the College, having been made a Fellow in 2001. With his wife, Lady Jennifer Stringer, he is passionate about developing talent and the College’s Sir Howard Stringer Scholarships are already supporting young people from Wales and America who would not otherwise be able to afford the costs of conservatoire study.

Sir Howard and Lady Stringer visited the Old Library today with College staff, students and guests while the College’s new puppetry performance for families, Giant, was in rehearsal. Students and puppet characters joined Sir Howard in the unveiling of the plaques naming the Sir Howard Stringer Studio.

Explaining his decision to support the College at the Old Library, Sir Howard said:

‘The Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama has long been a cornerstone of Welsh culture. The conversion of the beautiful, historic library into brilliant rehearsal studios and classrooms extends the presence of the College into a wider community, through performance and public engagement while further securing its current and future role as a leader in the development of the arts and the creative industries in Wales. There’s a reason ‘we’ll keep a welcome in the hillside’ resonates globally. It is also the reason I have always come back to Wales, because my birthplace is where my love of music and drama began, and thus, stimulates my support.’

RWCMD Principal Helena Gaunt said: ‘We owe huge thanks to Sir Howard and Lady Stringer for this heartfelt and generous gift. As we approach our 75th birthday we have a clear vision for the direction of the College and the Old Library is at the heart of it, offering new opportunities for students to curate and co-create inspiring performance and activities with diverse groups of participants and audiences.

Extending the College out into this city centre building – directly opposite St David’s Hall – will provide an important extension of our teaching capacity and talent programmes. Equally important, it also offers us a rare opportunity to offer flexible performance and workshop spaces and create a widely accessible cultural, artistic and educational hub for the public.’

Council Leader, Cllr Huw Thomas, said: ‘Cardiff is a creative and cultural capital and this incredibly generous donation takes us a step closer to bringing one of its most significant cultural institutions right into the heart of the city. It’s a huge boost for music education and the performing arts and for our music strategy work to protect, enhance and develop the city’s music offer.

The Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama conservatoire provides a constant flow of top-level talent and many students go on to enjoy international success. Their exciting plans will build on what they can offer their students, but also open up their work to the wider public, making the building more accessible and the music and performances that emanate from it an integral part of the city centre.

They will also breathe new life into one of Cardiff’s most historic buildings, protecting and preserving it for years to come, and I’m pleased that, for the time being, the Museum of Cardiff, will also remain inside the building, until our positive partnership work with the Museum Trustees to find it a more suitable sustainable long-term home is concluded.

These ambitious plans will help ensure music and culture in Cardiff remains, quite literally, in the heart of the city.’