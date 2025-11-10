Sir David Jason and GRAVITY Come to Birmingham Hippodrome in 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Birmingham Hippodrome has announced two special one night only productions for 2026, including Sir David Jason and Gravity.

Sir David Jason will take to the stage on Sunday 8 March 2026 with a brand-new show, joined by Presenter Mike Bushell (BBC Breakfast), for an unforgettable evening of fun, laughter, and never-before-heard stories.

From Only Fools and Horses, Open All Hours, The Darling Buds of May, A Touch of Frost and many more, David will share rare clips, behind-the-scenes secrets, and the moments that shaped his career. Through hilarious anecdotes and personal reflections, he will take the audience on a journey—from his early days in amateur dramatics to becoming one of Britain's most beloved actors. He reveals how chance encounters, hard work, and a little luck led him to create some of the most iconic TV characters in British history.

Discover how Del Boy's character evolved beyond the writer's original vision, how he crafted unique performances for his diverse roles, and how he brought legendary animated characters like Danger Mouse, The BFG, Count Duckula, and Toad to life—sometimes with just a single image as inspiration. Relive some of the most unforgettable moments in British TV history, including the legendary Only Fools and Horses scenes—the Bar Fall, The Jolly Boys Outing, Batman and Robin, and more. A once-in-a-lifetime chance to hear from a true National Treasure!

In April, three legendary voices will perform at the Hippodrome for a special night from musical theatre's biggest names.



Gravity will celebrate the defining roles of West End and Broadway legends Kerry Ellis, Louise Dearman and Rachel Tucker.



Fans can expect songs from Wicked, We Will Rock You, Cats, Evita, Sunset Boulevard, Chicago and many more. Kerry Ellis played the first British Elphaba in Wicked, Dearman was the first and only performer to play both Elphaba and Glinda in Wicked and Tucker played Elphaba on both Broadway and the West End.



With a collective back catalogue consisting of We Will Rock You, Cats, Oliver, My Fair Lady, Miss Saigon, Les Miserables, Guys and Dolls, Evita, Grease, Joseph, The Great Gatsby, Sunset Boulevard, Chicago and more, this tour is for everyone and anyone who has enjoyed a piece of musical theatre throughout their lives.



As well as powerhouse performances of theatre's biggest hits, you can expect Kerry bringing in songs from the days she toured with Queen's guitarist Brian May, Rachel nodding to her time on BBC show I'd Do Anything and Louise bringing back her infamous Eva Perón. This show is a musical theatre fan's dream.

An Evening with Sir David Jason is at Birmingham Hippodrome on Sunday 8 March 2026. Gravity is at Birmingham Hippodrome on Sunday 12 April 2026.

Tickets for both shows are on sale to Friends and Patrons of Birmingham Hippodrome on Thursday 13 November 10am. Tickets for both shows go on general sale on Friday 14 November 10am.