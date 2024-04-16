Singer-Songwriter Dean Friedman to Embark On 40+ City 2024 UK/Ireland Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dean Friedman, one of the pre-eminent songwriters of his generation, announces a 40+City UK/Ireland concert tour, to accompany the release of his new compilation album, 'More Words & Music'. The tour runs from January 12th through August 21st, 2024, including stops in London, Manchester, Leeds, Cambridge, Belfast, Dublin, Cardiff, Bridgwater, Penzance, Rayleigh, Glasgow, the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and more, winding up at Dean Friedman's SongFest, a 2-day micro-music-festival, hosted by Friedman, held at the Draycote Hotel in Rugby, featuring some of the UK's finest singer-songwriters.

'More Words & Music' is Friedman's second compilation album (following the previous 'Words & Music') and contains hand-picked tracks from Friedman's last eight studio albums, including work from his critically acclaimed albums 'American Lullaby', '12 Songs', 'Submarine Races', 'Squirrels in the Attic', 'The Treehouse Journals, 'Songs for Grownups', 'Rumpled Romeo', and the classic "Well, Well," Said the Rocking Chair'. 'More Words & Music' is a double CD containing thirty tracks, in all, that confirm Friedman's status as a master songsmith and one of the finest recording artists working today. The compilation album is scheduled for release on 30th April, 2024.

Friedman, best known to UK and Ireland audiences for his string of chart hits, Lucky Stars, Lydia, Woman of Mine, McDonald's Girl and "Well, Well," Said the Rocking Chair', will be performing solo, on guitar and keyboard, featuring songs from throughout his four-decade career, including familiar, radio hits and fan favorites, drawn from his nine studio albums.

In addition to the hits and fan favourites, Friedman will be highlighting songs from his latest, critically acclaimed album, 'American Lullaby'. The crowdfunded album, considered by dedicated fans as one of his finest, touches on a broad range of topics including: the calamitous pandemic, looming environmental disaster, racism, sexism, our fractured politics, and an intractable culture war.

"My latest album, 'American Lullaby'," Friedman explains, "reflects my personal take on all the crazy stuff that's been happening in America - and around the world - for the last six years. Like all lullabies, it's filled with tales of dark deeds and disaster, but couched in soft, gentle tones, meant to soothe and comfort the listener, while gently bracing them for the potential terrors that await."

Invite family and friends and join Friedman for an evening of powerful, poignant and hilarious songs about the ordinary and extraordinary lives we share.

Tickets to all of Friedman's concerts, as well as his new album, can be purchased via his website: www.DeanFriedman.com

Dean Friedman 2024 UK/Ireland Tour

https://www.deanfriedman.com/gigs/gigs_home.html

January 2024

12 Hull Wrecking Ball Press

13 Doncaster The Little Theatre

14 UK West Coast Folk Festival - Blackpool Winter Gardens [feat. Dean (on Sunday); Eddie Reader, Steve Harley, Kiki Dee, Tom Robinson, and more]

16 Barnoldswick Barnoldswick Arts Centre

17 Manchester Matt and Phreds

18 Milton Keynes Stantonbury Campus Theatre

19 London The Pheasantry (Pizza Express)

20 London The Pheasantry (Pizza Express)

21 London The Pheasantry (Pizza Express)

April 2024

30 Runcorn The Brindley

May 2024

2 Farsley (Leeds) Old Woolen

3 Stamford Stamford Arts Centre

4 Havant The Spring

5 Rayleigh The Mill Arts Centre

7 Cheltenham Cheltenham Town Hall

8 Cambridge Junction / J2

9 Stourbridge Katie's Secret Garden

10 Bridgwater Bridgwater Arts Centre

12 Poole Lighthouse

14 Penzance Acorn Theatre

15 St Austell St Austell Arts Centre

16 Torquay Babbacombe Theatre

17 Cardiff (Pentrych) Acapela Studios

18 Oxford JDP

19 Shrewsbury The Buttermarket

August 2024

2 Arbroath Webster Memorial Theatre

3 Aberdeen Aberdeen Arts Centre

8 Findhorn Universal Hall

10 Glasgow Websters Theatre

11 Kinross Green Hotel / Backstage

13 Belfast Oh Yeah Music Centre

14 Dublin Aras Chronain

15 Nottingham The Running Horse

16 Shropshire Camp Bestival

17 & 18 Rugby SongFest

21 EdFringe Prestonfield Fringe