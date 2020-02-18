Simon Munnery's Alan Parker Urban Warrior Farewell Tour Comes to Southbank Centre's Purcell Room

Described by The Times as 'a gloriously inept radical anorak', bedsit anarchist, Alan Parker: Urban Warrior returns with the old gold, the old truths and some new truths (based on the old truths). The Alan Parker Urban Warrior Farewell Tour reaches the Southbank Centre's Purcell Room on Friday 17th April.

For over 35 years, Munnery has performed around the world, experimenting with and innovating the stand-up form. In the 1990s, his Alan Parker: Urban Warrior character took the comedy circuit by storm, garnering Munnery his own BBC Radio 1 series (29 Minutes of Truth), which Time Out called 'the funniest thing on Radio One' and a residency on ITV's Saturday Live. 1996 saw him collaborate with Graham Linehan and Stewart Lee for a BBC2 show London Shouting in his Alan Parker guise, and the character also became a regular contributor to NME magazine.

'Munnery's parody of a punk rock anarcho snowflake, hand drawn with real love for its subject, returns to a world worse than any he could have imagined in his home decade of the 1980s.' -Stewart Lee

Simon Munnery is a British Comedy Award nominee, Perrier Award nominee, Sony Radio Award winner and Chortle Award winner. He's most recently appeared in C4's acclaimed Flowers, and will soon be seen in Will Sharpe's Louis Wain movie biopic, co-starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy.





