Signal 107's Dicky Dodd Will Guest Star In DICK WHITTINGTON

It has been announced today that Signal 107 Breakfast Host, Dicky Dodd will guest star as the Sultan of Morocco in Wolverhampton Grand Theatre's pantomime Dick Whittington for a week in January 2020!

From Tuesday 7 - Sunday 12 January 2020, Dicky Dodd will make his pantomime debut as he appears alongside Su Pollard, Ryan Thomas, Jeffrey Holland, Ian Adams and Aaron James in the theatre's 125th Anniversary show.

He will star in the following performances: Tue 7 Jan 7:15pm, Wed 8 Jan 7:15pm, Thurs 9 Jan 7:15pm, Fri 10 Jan 7:15pm, Sat 11 Jan 2:30pm and 7:15pm and Sun 12 Jan at 2pm.

Dicky Dodd said; "I am so excited! This year is the theatre's 125th anniversary so the pantomime extra special and to be a part of that for a week is a huge honour. I've been to the theatre many times before and I've worked on the stage, which has been amazing, but now I get to do panto alongside some of the greatest professionals in the industry! I hope you can all come along and support!"

DICK WHITTINGTON is the rags to riches story from London to Morocco starring Coronation Street's Ryan Thomas in the title role. He is joined by Su Pollard as Queen Rat, Jeffrey Holland as Alderman Fitzwarren, the Grand Theatre's returning pantomime Dame, Ian Adams who plays Sarah The Cook, theatre star Julie Paton as the Spirit of the Bells, comedy impressionist Aaron James as Idle Jack, Katie Marie-Carter as Alice Fitzwarren and Jordan Ginger as Dick's trusty feline sidekick!

The cast is completed by a dynamic ensemble; Georgia Curtis, Louis Geirnaert, Stylianos Hadjisavvas, Chloe Lindsay, Amy Murchison, Joseph Roberts, Holly Vernon-Harcourt and James Wakeling.

In what promises to be another spectacular Grand Theatre pantomime and a 125th anniversary spectacular, join hero Dick Whittington as he seeks fame, fortune and happiness to become the Lord Mayor of London.

Guided by the magical Spirit of the Bells on an adventure that sends him from London town to the High Seas headed for Morocco, can he outwit the evil Queen Rat, free London from her team of revolting rodents and win the beautiful Alice's hand in marriage? Find out in the ultimate magical pantomime adventure!

DICK WHITTINGTON will be another action-packed pantomime full of laughter, music and eye-popping special effects that audiences have come to expect of a Grand Theatre pantomime with Qdos Entertainment.

The local partner for DICK WHITTINGTON will be Dudley Zoo.

Tickets for DICK WHITTINGTON until Sunday 12 January 2020 are now on sale. Tickets can be booked in person at the theatre, by calling 01902 42 92 12 or online at grandtheatre.co.uk.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You