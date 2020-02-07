Showaddywaddy brings rock 'n' roll revival to Parr Hall Friday 4 December. Tickets and information 01925 442345 www.pyramidparrhall.com

Music fans are set to enjoy a blast from the past as 70s icons deliver a night of retro rock 'n' roll.

Showaddywaddy have long been established as Europe's most successful exponents of reviving 1950s and 1960s classic hits.

Flaunting an iconic image of 70s revivalist Teddy Boys, Showaddywaddy represented a unique brand and amassed an impressive collection of worldwide hits to boot.

Boasting 23 Top 40 singles, including 10 Top 5 hits (Under the Moon of Love, When, You Got What it Takes, 3 Steps to Heaven, Hey Rock & Roll, etc.) and 15 massive-selling albums (including the Christmas number one in 1978), Showaddywaddy enjoyed life at the top of the charts for much of the 70s and 80s.

In addition to their record-selling success, the band also clocked up in excess of 50 Top of the Pops performances and countless industry awards, as well as number of Royal Variety performances (even receiving a request to meet with the Queen Mother).

Career highlights included performing at the prestigious Golden Orpheus World Music Festival before a staggering TV audience of 300 million people - making history in the process by becoming the first western-world band to be screened live in communist Cuba!

Enjoying four decades of incredible success, demand for these legendary performers is every bit as strong as tickets fly out for their brand new tour, which is set to revisit all their greatest hits.

Coming to Parr Hall on Friday 4 December, this is the ultimate blast from the past for any music lover.

Tickets are on sale now; visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call 01925 442345.





