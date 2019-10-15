Shoreditch Town Hall Announces GRAYSON PERRY: THE HANDLEBARS OF LIFE

Shoreditch Town Hall today announce Grayson Perry: The Handlebars of Life, a talk from the Turner Prize Award-winning multi-media artist in aid of Sustrans, the walking and cycling charity, on Thursday 24 October at 7.30pm. Sustrans aims to make it easier for people to walk and cycle around the UK. Grayson Perry's partnership with the charity hopes to raise funds to develop national cycling and walking routes to promote health, wellbeing and environmental sustainability.

Grayson Perry today said, "I've spent a lot longer on two wheels than I ever have in a dress. In this one-off talk for Sustrans, I will be talking about my almost spiritual relationship to cycling and making observations about its present-day culture."

Chief Executive of Sustrans Xavier Brice today said, "I'm delighted that Shoreditch Town Hall is hosting Grayson Perry's talk in aid of Sustrans. We're so grateful for his support and hope his infectious enthusiasm for travelling by cycle inspires everyone to change the way they travel. Sustrans is the custodian of the National Cycle Network, a well-loved network of walking and cycling paths that's enjoyed by millions of people across the UK every year. Support of individuals like Grayson Perry will help us achieve our mission to make walking and cycling easier and more accessible for everyone, regardless of abilities, age and gender."

Grayson Perry CBE is an award-winning artist who works in a variety of media, including cast-iron, etching, tapestry embroidery and photography, however he is best known for his ceramic works. In 2003 he rose to fame as the first ceramic artist to win the Turner Prize and was awarded a CBE in 2013. Alongside his art, Grayson has written and presented documentaries including Why Men Wear Frocks (Channel 4) in which he examined transvestism and masculinity in the 21st century. His 2012 series All In the Best Possible Taste received a BAFTA for Specialist Factional Television. 2016 saw Perry sell out the London Palladium with his one-man show Typical Man In A Dress, publish the best-selling book The Descent of Man, and star in Born Risky for All4.

All proceeds from ticket sales will go to Sustrans.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You