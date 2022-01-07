Sheffield Theatres Announce Casting For ANNA KARENINA

Sheffield Theatres today announces the cast for its production of Anna Karenina at the Crucible Theatre from Saturday 5 - Saturday 26 February 2022.

Directed by Sheffield Theatres' RTYDS Associate Artistic Director Anthony Lau, the cast includes: Isis Davis playing Dolly (This Is Who I Am!), Nick Fletcher playing Karenin (The Deep Blue Sea), Solomon Israel playing Stiva (Barber Shop Chronicles), Chris Jenks playing Count Vronsky (Sex Education), Adelle Leonce playing Anna (Emilia), Douggie McMeekin playing Levin (Chernobyl), Sarah Seggari playing Princess Betsy (Comedy Of Errors) and Tara Tijani playing Kitty (Gone Too Far). All cast members make their Crucible debut.

There are as many kinds of love, as there are hearts

Admired but unfulfilled, Russian socialite Anna is faced with a choice - remain with her husband to keep her beloved child, or risk ruin in the pursuit of passion.

How do we choose to live the one life we have?

A bold new production of Tolstoy's epic masterpiece about desire, duty and defiance.

Anthony Lau, RTYDS Associate Artistic Director of Sheffield Theatres and Director of Anna Karenina said:



"Anna Karenina is the first Crucible production of the 2022 50th anniversary season year and we're incredibly excited to share this well-known epic. It's a play about choice, happiness and the pursuit of love - a universal narrative boldly reimagined to speak to a modern audience. The world may have changed since Anna first filled our hearts, but the story is no less complex or human. It is familiar and surprising and so full of the passions and anguishes of living."

Anna Karenina will play at the Crucible Theatre from Saturday 5 - Saturday 26 February 2022. Tickets are available now from sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.