Seven Dials Playhouse Reveals 2025 '7from7' Artist Development Initiative Selection 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Seven Dials Playhouse has announced the seven companies selected for this year's 7from7 programme – its flagship artist development initiative delivered in partnership with Pleasance Theatre Trust.

Now in its second year, 7from7 offers tailored support to emerging theatre-makers preparing for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Each chosen company receives free rehearsal space, financial backing and bespoke mentoring as they develop bold new work for the world's biggest arts festival.

The 2025 cohort is made up of:

BRAINSLUTS – a psychological farce set in a clinical drugs trial

Brainsluts is a slang term used for participants of clinical drugs trials. Five Sundays. Five strangers. One mystery drug. Come observe these underprepared guinea pigs oversharing in a new comedy play by Dan Bishop.

“As a brand new company made up of freelancers and comedians trying something new (a play!), the Seven from Seven Support Package has given us the confidence and the resources to help bring this experiment to life! We are so lucky.” - DAN BISHOP (writer/performer)

KANPUR: 1857 – a biting satire retelling India's uprising

A biting satirical retelling of the Indian uprising of 1857, featuring revolution, a trans love story, interrogation and a cannon that could go off anytime.

“I'm over the moon to have received this support from Seven Dials. Obviously the financial element alleviates a huge amount of risk, but I am also so excited to learn from their amazing team of wise heads.”- NIALL MOORJANI (writer/performer)

HOLD THE LINE – a gripping NHS call-centre drama based on true events

Hold The Line is a brand-new comedy drama based upon true events of working in a NHS111 call centre. Meet Gary, a health adviser for NHS111 in Barking, East London, who faces the shift from hell when a patient unexpectedly dies during a routine assessment over the phone. Gary now faces the heat as both his job and livelihood are brought into disrepute following this workplace incident. Who's to blame? What repercussions will there be? Will Gary get to redeem himself?

“Receiving this support from Seven Dials has allowed for this project to go further in terms of artistic input. We can now have a more effective marketing strategy and also add high-quality, bespoke sound design to this exciting new show. We can't wait to start rehearsing at Seven Dials Playhouse – and then of course perform our previews at this amazing venue.” - SAM MACGREGOR (writer/performer)

EAT THE RICH (BUT MAYBE NOT ME MATES x) – a comedy-drama about class, identity and Cambridge

Eat the Rich (but maybe not me mates x) is a sharp, socially conscious comedy drama in the spirit of Sex Education and Big Boys, with the satirical tone of Chewing Gum. It follows a working-class Liverpudlian student who earns a place at Cambridge, only to secretly take a job as a cleaner - risking everything if she's caught breaking university rules and social codes.

“We're super excited to be supported by Seven Dials Playhouse! This support package will help prepare us for Fringe as it's our first time performing at the festival! We can't wait to share our show with everyone – thank you Seven Dials Playhouse for being part of this process and welcome to the Eat The Rich family!” JASMYN FISHER-RYNER (producer)

HOUSE PARTY – a one-woman dance-fuelled show about housing and gentrification

‘No one has house parties anymore.'

One young woman from East London is on a mission to change this. She just needs the house. House Party is all about how the future looks really bleak right now, and how one great party can change the world.

“Fringe is famously an expensive endeavour and my show explores how hostile the arts are to working class artists. Having the backing of Seven Dials Playhouse in my corner makes this undertaking feel just that bit more possible – and hopefully one day, the themes of my play obsolete!” - CHAKIRA ALLIN (writer/performer)

DUSTY CREASES: DANCE YOUR LIFE AWAY – surreal, high-energy physical comedy

Join legendary dance teacher Dusty in her groundbreaking masterclass and discover how to box step like a jellyfish, ball change like a banana and show everyone your grapes… big, dumb high energy fun.

“Being part of Seven from Seven means me feeling supported by a brilliant community of creatives to make the show the best it can be – which also means me being able to focus on the most important thing at the Fringe: giving audiences a great show. Which I will be doing my darndest, and a hell of a lot of ‘dancing', to achieve.” - TARA BOLAND (aka Dusty Creases…writer/performer)

UNITED – a football mockumentary featuring relegation, riches, and chaos

Crubchester United Football Club are at rock bottom: relegated to non-league. Now, purchased by a 6 year old billionaire, can the club win promotion? Join award-winning character comedian, Ted Milligan, for this live mockumentary following Crubchester's fervent fans, oligarch owners and pitiful players.

“The Seven Dials Playhouse support package means that we can develop the show to the best of its ability and full potential. I really, really appreciate this enormously and can't wait!”- TED MILLIGAN (writer/performer)

Previews of all the 7from7 shows will run at Seven Dials Playhouse throughout July, offering London audiences an early glimpse at some of the most exciting new work heading to the Fringe.

The full Edinburgh Fringe Preview Season, including previews of 7from7 plus shows from Jazz Emu, John Tothill and more, with full listings and dates, will be announced later this week.

Comments

Best Original Score - Live Standings David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson , Zoe Roberts - Operation Mincemeat - 27% Will Aronson, Hue Park - Maybe Happy Ending - 24% Julia Mattison, Noel Carey - Death Becomes Her - 15% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds