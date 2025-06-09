Seven Dials Playhouse Launches 2025 Summer Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



An early summer season of new voices, big ideas and bold experiments - featuring new work from award-winning names and the next generation of Fringe talent.

Seven Dials Playhouse is delighted to announce a brand-new season of new work preparing for the Edinburgh Fringe, including this year's selected shows for Seven Dials Playhouse's '7from7' programme.

This year's Summer Edinburgh Festival Preview Season features two key strands:

7from7, an artist development programme run in partnership with Pleasance Theatre Trust, which supports seven chosen emerging theatre companies by providing free rehearsal space, mentoring and financial support as they prepare for the Edinburgh Fringe.

The full lineup includes: Brainsluts: a psychological farce set in a clinical drugs trial. Kanpur: 1857: a biting satirical retelling of India's uprising. Hold The Line: a gripping NHS call-centre drama based on real events. Eat The Rich (but maybe not me mates x): a sharp comedy about a working class Liverpudlian who earns a place at Cambridge. House Party: a dance-fuelled, one-woman show about gentrification and the housing crisis. Dusty Creases: Dance Your Life Away: a wild, surreal masterclass in movement. United: a live football mockumentary featuring a relegated club, a billionaire child owner, and a host of hilarious characters.

Meanwhile, the Edinburgh Previews strand showcases new work-in-progress performances from a range of established and up-and-coming names across theatre, comedy and performance. Highlights include a double bill from viral sensation Jazz Emu and character comic Adrian Gray, The Pink List - a haunting musical about queer persecution in post-war Germany - and a new show from Chortle-tipped standout John Tothill.

Running from 24th June - 27th July across both performance spaces - The House and The Pen - the season offers a first look at a wide range of new work, from first-time fringe makers to returning award-winners.

Both strands reflect Seven Dials Playhouse's ongoing commitment to artist development, sustainability, and access. As part of its continued evolution, Seven Dials Playhouse is committed to removing financial and structural barriers that can limit access to the industry, working to become a key incubator for the next generation of theatre makers and performers. The venue champions work that reflects the full breadth of contemporary Britain - supporting bold, original ideas across new writing, devised performance, sketch comedy, cabaret, and beyond. With a programming model that actively prioritises diversity of voices and forms, the organisation is grounded in a deep commitment to anti-racism, equity, and inclusion. This ethos informs every strand of activity - from artist development to audience engagement - ensuring that all creatives feel supported, seen, and empowered to make work on their own terms.

