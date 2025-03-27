Seven Dials Playhouse Embarks On New Chapter As A Hub For Theatre Makers And Performers

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



London's Seven Dials Playhouse is entering an ambitious new chapter, strengthening its commitment to artistic development with a bold, curated programming model and expanded support for theatre makers and performers.

The organisation is redefining its role as a dynamic hub for creative collaboration, artist training, and innovative live performance in the heart of the West End.

Supporting Artists at Every Step

At the heart of this new direction are pioneering artist development initiatives, designed to provide crucial resources and opportunities not only for emerging theatre makers, but also for those at any age or stage who continue to build sustainable creative careers, recognising that talent and the need for support do not disappear with age or experience.

'first steps' - A funded opportunity for groups of up to five* theatre makers to immerse themselves in a dedicated week of creative exploration. With free rehearsal space and paid development time at Equity minimum rates, participants can push boundaries, refine their ideas, and experiment in a supportive, artist-focused environment.

'Next Step' - A next step for theatre makers ready to shape their work for the stage. This structured programme provides groups of up to five* artists with one week of intensive development time, free rehearsal space, and Equity minimum pay. The initiative culminates in a dynamic work-in-progress sharing with industry professionals, offering artists invaluable insights and the chance to build connections that can propel their work forward.

'The Sketch Comedy Collective' - A brand new 12-week subsidised training and performance programme inspired by the renowned US 'Groundlings' model. This initiative is tailored for performers wishing to hone their comedic performance skills through sketch and character work. The Collective will train with leading writers, performers, and creatives from the sketch and character comedy world. The programme hones their comedic instincts, timing, and performance and writing techniques - equipping them with skills that can shape their careers. The programme culminates in a public showcase, with selected participants forming a paid sketch comedy residency at Seven Dials Playhouse.

7from7 (in partnership with Pleasance) - An accelerator programme supporting seven theatre companies taking work to the Edinburgh Festival. The scheme offers free rehearsal space, mentorship from industry professionals, and a cash grant to help artists prepare, refine, and promote their shows ahead of the Fringe.

A New Era of Curated Programming: A Platform for Bold, Distinctive Voices

Committing to a sustainable and artist-focused financial model, Seven Dials Playhouse is moving towards a carefully curated approach to programming, operating on a box office split model - ensuring artists can showcase their work with fewer financial barriers while benefiting from venue support in marketing and audience engagement.

As part of its renewed vision, Seven Dials Playhouse will present a fully curated Pride Mini-Season in June 2025, celebrating LGBTQIA+ theatre makers. This marks the first of many curated seasons celebrating diverse and innovative theatre makers, reflecting Seven Dials Playhouse's commitment to platforming bold, distinctive voices. Further details of the season's programming will be announced next week.

From September 2025, productions will be selected through an open application process, with three seasons per year with changing themes, in addition to a yearly Pride season, a season of Edinburgh Fringe previews and a Christmas show, providing a platform for bold, original voices.

Through this evolution, Seven Dials Playhouse is reaffirming its commitment to being more than just a venue -the goal is to cement itself as an essential creative space where theatre makers can develop, collaborate, and present daring new work.

A Hub for Creativity, Collaboration, and Connection

With multiple spaces available, including a 50-seat development space, a 60-90 (depending on chosen set-up) -seat main theatre, and versatile rehearsal rooms, Seven Dials Playhouse will provide a home for theatre-makers, actors, producers, and directors, providing a space where creatives can connect, develop their work, and build industry relationships in a welcoming and collaborative environment.

The café and bar will open daily from 10am to 6pm, and will offer free public access, free WIFI and a daily £5 bottomless coffee and tea offer. This ensures that theatre-makers and performers have an accessible space to gather, work, and exchange ideas.

As part of its open-door ethos, members of the Seven Dials Playhouse team will regularly be available in the café for informal drop-in conversations, offering guidance on applications, artist initiatives, and ways to get involved - further breaking down barriers and making support more accessible to all.

A Renewed Commitment to Networking & Workshop Events

Seven Dials Playhouse is committed to fostering a supportive and collaborative environment for theatre makers by providing regular networking and professional development opportunities. As part of this commitment, the venue will host a series of workshops and events designed to equip artists with valuable skills, industry insights, and opportunities to build connections.

On 19th May, Seven Dials Playhouse will host an event in collaboration with Actor Care, offering the opportunity for actors to engage in a workshop, followed by a talk, Q&A, and networking session.

Actor Care provides specialised training for actors working with stories that explore traumatic themes, equipping them with tools to manage the emotional and psychological demands of character work. Alan Powell, the creator of Actor Care, will lead a free workshop for a limited number of participants (places allocated via a ballot system), followed by an open talk and Q&A session in the venue bar. Further networking and workshop sessions for June and July will be announced soon.

Securing the Future of Seven Dials Playhouse

Seven Dials Playhouse is committed to a long-term, financially sustainable model that places artists at its core. With funding reinvested from the lease sale and strengthened partnerships, the organisation is building a future that prioritises artistic excellence, innovation, and sustainability.

The first year of this new chapter will serve as a fundraising and transition period, dedicated to increasing visibility, expanding financial momentum, and laying the groundwork for a resilient future. This strategic approach will allow Seven Dials Playhouse to strengthen its operations while continuing to support theatre makers in a way that best serves today's creative landscape.

As an unsubsidised charitable organisation, Seven Dials Playhouse has taken decisive steps to secure its future. The sale of the lease on its building in 2024, allowed it to clear significant historical debt accrued since its purchase in 1994, allowing the organisation to focus fully on its mission of supporting artists.

This move puts the organisation on a stronger pathway to long-term financial sustainability, enabling the venue to expand its artistic programming, strengthen funding partnerships, and recruit key roles to return to full capacity. By reimagining its business model, Seven Dials Playhouse is creating a foundation for ongoing collaboration with artists and creatives.

Breaking Down Barriers to Inclusivity and Access

As part of its evolving model, Seven Dials Playhouse is committed to ensuring that financial barriers do not hinder talent, with the aim of becoming a key incubator for the next generation of theatre makers and performers - supporting them as they make, develop, and train in their craft.

The venue is actively working to ensure diversity across its programme - both in terms of the artists it supports and the forms their work takes. Whether it's new writing, devised performance, sketch comedy, cabaret, or something entirely unexpected, the programming team welcomes bold, original ideas.

Seven Dials Playhouse seeks to reflect the diversity of contemporary Britain - onstage, backstage, and in its audiences. With a strong commitment to anti-racism, justice, equity, and inclusion, the organisation is focused on eliminating both actual and perceived barriers to participation. This commitment underpins every aspect of its work, helping to ensure that the Playhouse remains relevant, resilient, and responsive to the needs of today's creative landscape.

Leadership Reflections on a New Chapter: Amanda Davey and Katie Pesskin on the Evolution of Seven Dials Playhouse

Amanda Davey, Chief Executive of Seven Dials Playhouse: "This new chapter is about creating meaningful opportunities for artists to take creative risks and to feel genuinely supported in doing so. We're proud to be building a model that centres long-term sustainability, equity, and care for the creative process - made possible by an evolution in how Seven Dials Playhouse operates and grounded in a deep commitment to the artists we serve. This isn't just about programming; it's about creating an environment where creativity, community, and career development can truly thrive."

Katie Pesskin, Creative Director of Seven Dials Playhouse: We're thrilled to be opening up new ways for theatre makers to engage with Seven Dials Playhouse. Whether through our artist development opportunities or our refreshed approach to programming, our focus is firmly on nurturing artists at every stage. We're here to provide the resources and freedom to explore, grow, and bring ideas to life.

Seven Dials Playhouse isn't just a building - it's a space for collaboration, innovation, and for platforming distinctive voices that reflect the vibrancy of our industry and beyond. We're incredibly excited for what's to come, and I can't wait to meet the artists and see the work that emerges from these initiatives.

