September Events Announced At The Epstein Theatre

Audiences are in for a treat this September as The Epstein Theatre has a jam-packed programme with a whole host of events from thrilling theatre, family shows, music and comedy.

Award winning theatre takes the stage on Friday 6 September as Salford Stars Best Play 2017 The Haunting of Blaine Manor prepares to thrill audiences.

Time Team anthropologist Professor Alice Roberts takes the stage on Saturday 7 September for An Evening With Alice Roberts: Digging in to Britain's Past. Alice will share anecdotes and stories from her career.

Brothers Beyond celebrate 50 years of Joseph on Wednesday 11 September marking the 50th anniversary of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical. Produced and directed by former Joseph Graham Tudor who joins the cast alongside West End stars Mike Holloway and Chris Barton.

On Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 September The Heath Perform Theatre in association with LIPA 4:19 presents Oliver the epic classic musical based on Charles Dickens' Oliver Twist.

Get ready to go wild for family theatre on Sunday 29 September as The McDougall's Safari Adventure takes the stage for an action packed performance.

Award winning Liverpudlian writer Ian Salmon makes his Epstein debut with Those Two Weeks from 18 - 21 September. Set in the two weeks leading up to the tragic events at Hillsborough the critically acclaimed play charts the life of a very normal family in the two weeks running up to events that shook the city.

Music fans have lots to look forward to this September beginning with An Evening with Richard Jobson on Wednesday 4 September. Richard will be joined by Bruce and Jamie Watson of Big Country to perform acoustic renditions of Richard's back catalogue.

Los Pacaminos and Paul Young return to The Epstein on Thursday 12 September following their sell out 2018 show, book your tickets early for this tequila filled tex mex party night.

T.Rextasy break the boundaries of tribute with their renowned T.Rex tribute which provides a rock and roll concert for all ages on Friday 27 September.

Completing September's musical line up is the Stars of Irish Country Show on Saturday 28 September. This year's line-up features four of Irelands top stars Mick Flavin, Louise Morrisey, Stephen Smyth and Curtis Magee

September also brings a comedy double-bill starting with the hilarious Tape Face Show which returns to the UK with a brand-new show on Sunday 8 September. As seen on Americas Got Talent and The Royal Variety performance this show is not to be missed.

Comedy continues on Thursday 26 September as Luke Kempner presents House of Faces audiences can expect the ultimate reality show as impressionist Luke takes on a whole host of characters.

With this sensational line-up, The Epstein Theatre's September offerings have performances for everybody.





