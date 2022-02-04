Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre Announces Shows For 2022

A new adaptation of a classic novel, an adaptation of a favourite British movie, Alan Ayckbourn's 87th play, a time-bending romance and a new version of Cinderella have been announced for 2022 by Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre.

The SJT's Artistic Director, Paul Robinson, says: "The Stephen Joseph Theatre has a long tradition of combining artistic excellence with crowd-pleasing entertainment - we'll be continuing that tradition in 2022!"

Alongside a busy programme of visiting productions, the theatre's in-house team will this year present:

Jane Eyre, by Charlotte Brontë, adapted for the stage by Chris Bush, directed by Zoe Waterman (Friday 8 April to Saturday 30 April). A co-production with the New Vic Theatre



"I must have action! And if I cannot find it, I will make it."



Jane may be poor, obscure, plain and little, but that doesn't mean she is without passion. Jane is clever and uncompromising, with no patience for those who don't meet her own high standards. Jane has no respect for authority, but lives by her own strict moral code, no matter what the consequences.



This witty and fleet-footed adaptation seeks to present Jane Eyre to a fresh audience while staying entirely true to the original's revolutionary spirit. Using actor-musicians, playful multi-roling and a host of 19th century pop hits, this is an accessible new version of a literary masterpiece.

Brief Encounter, original screenplay by Noël Coward, adapted for the stage by Emma Rice, directed by Paul Robinson (Friday 22 July to Saturday 27 August). A co-production with Octagon Theatre Bolton and Theatre by the Lake

Please tell me honestly if what I believe is true... that it's the same with you - that you've fallen in love too.



Laura and Alec are married - but not to each other. A chance meeting at a railway station hurls them headlong into a whirlwind romance that threatens to blow their worlds apart. Will they give in to love's first rush and risk everything? Has this relationship changed the tracks of their lives forever?



This playful production turns Noël Coward's film Brief Encounter inside out, adding joyous musical numbers and physical comedy, while still maintaining the truly classic romance of the original.

Family Album, written and directed by Alan Ayckbourn (Friday 2 September to Saturday 1 October)

Now we're leaving... all the skeletons are suddenly jumping out of their cupboards.

A moving-in day, 1952. A birthday party, 1992. A moving-out day, 2022.

Join RAF veteran John and housewife Peggy as they proudly move into the first home they can really call their own; daughter Sandra, frantically negotiating the challenges of a 10-year-old's birthday party without her AWOL husband; and grandaughter Alison, finally escaping the house she has somewhat unwillingly inherited.

Alan Ayckbourn's 87th new play tenderly chronicles the trials, tribulations and temptations of three generations of one family across 70 years in the same home.

Constellations, by Nick Payne, directed by Paul Robinson (Friday 28 October to Saturday 12 November)

In the quantum universe, every choice, every decision you've ever and never made exists in an unimaginably vast ensemble of parallel universes... Imagine rolling a dice six thousand times.

When beekeeper Roland meets astrophysicist Marianne, anything could happen. Nick Payne's dazzling play is romantic and revealing about the many possibilities that can result from a single meeting.

With echoes of the movie Sliding Doors and Kate Atkinson's novel Life After Life, Constellations will leave you wondering: what if? Nick Payne hasn't just written a love story: he's written all of them...

A play about quantum multiverse theory, love and honey

Cinderella, adapted by Nick Lane from the story by the Brothers Grimm, music and lyrics by Simon Slater, directed by Gemma Fairlie (Friday 2 December to Saturday 31 December)

If ever a young girl needed a break, it's Cinderella. She never gets a day off. She sleeps in the cellar and her clothes have more holes than clothes. And what of her dreams of freedom and adventure? Well, they're just dreams.

Until one night...

A deranged trainee fairy with a wonky wand turns up at the wrong house, utterly lost and eager to please. Next thing you know, she's turning rodents into horses, lizards into servants and shoes into glass. Hang on, glass shoes!? Whose side is she on?!

But Cinders has the chance to be the belle of the ball... as long as she's back before midnight. Will she get the adventure she's always dreamed of? Or will her sisters spoil the perfect Christmas party?

This year the team that sailed you to Treasure Island, that took you up the Beanstalk and down the rabbit hole to Wonderland invite you to a madcap adventure filled with dastardly deeds, nutty mice and a pumpkin with a mind of its own! There'll be songs, silliness and festive fun by the carriage-load.

Book before midnight to avoid being turned into a pumpkin!

Tickets for all the SJT's 2022 productions are priced from £10, and will go on sale from Wednesday 9 February (with priority booking for the theatre's membership scheme, The Circle, from Friday 4 February) and can be booked at the box office on 01723 370541 or via the website: www.sjt.uk.com