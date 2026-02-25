Scala to Present FESTIVAL OF PLAY This May In Worcester

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Scala will present Festival of Play, a free festival for children and their grown-ups in Worcester.

Taking place on Saturday 23 May, this one-date festival will include circus, aerial arts, gaming, dance, street games, drumming and visual arts.

Taking place from 10am – 5pm in and around The Arches and The Hive, find out more here: Scala Festival of Play

Scala presents Festival of Play, a free festival for children aged 3 – 10 years and their families on Saturday 23 May, 10am – 5pm, in and around The Arches and The Hive in Worcester.

The day-long festival will offer circus, aerial arts, gaming, dance, street games, drumming and visual arts and is presented by Scala, Worcester's newest arts venue, currently under development in Angel Place.

Hannah Phillips, Chief Executive and Artistic Director said: “We can't wait to welcome families into Worcester for our first ever Festival of Play, demonstrating just some of the creative activities we hope to programme when Scala opens in Worcester later this year. For Festival of Play we've created a day that features lots of free and fun activities for children aged from 3 to 10 years. Working with local and regional artists and cultural organisations we hope to spotlight the talent in Worcester and beyond and, through creating two emerging producer roles as part of the Festival, support the creative talent of the future.”

The day will feature Autin Dance Theatre who will entertain with their Street Games, fun and accessible party games from around the world with live music and dance that everyone can join in with. These participation events include BSL Performance and Interpretation.

RoguePlay will wow with their impressive aerial and circus skills, and youngsters can have a go at aerial hoops as well as enjoying performances by the professionals.

The Artery invite families to co-create giant messy murals, and gamers of all ages will enjoy the collective gaming space with some of your favourite video games.

Worcester's own Drumlove will lead drumming workshops, fun characters from VAMOS will be on walkabout and DanceFest will lead a pop-up performance through the day.

For those needing a time out, artist Kim Piffy invites you into the Wishing Tree which will be based at The Hive. This UV sensory installation offers a calm, immersive space to relax and unwind beneath the ultraviolet light. Pause, breathe, and create a leaf carrying your very own wish; a small moment of magic and reflection within the Festival of Play.

Festival goers are encouraged to bring a picnic and enjoy music on the grass behind the arches.

Accessibility is at the heart of the Festival. Across the site visitors will be able to access changing places and accessible toilets, seating as required, both quiet and sensory spaces, and can request a well-being kit including ear defenders and fidgets. All staff and volunteers will be able to advise visitors on these facilities on the day.

About Scala

Scala is Worcester's new arts centre, due to open later in 2026. Scala's vision is to be a centre for creativity in Worcester City Centre, where everyone feels welcome.

Scala is proud to be part of Local Voices, Creative Choices: an ambitious two-year programme that will develop the cultural life of Worcester, with arts projects, festivals and new creative opportunities. Eight city partners are coming together to help build The Arches, Angel Place and Scala as a thriving creative quarter; lead an extensive skills and development programme for students and emerging artists; and present six festival events in collaboration with the local community.

On Friday 22 May, Scala will present a Festival of Play day for schools, focused on working with children and young people with learning disabilities.