Sadler's Wells In April: SKATEPARK, SNOW WHITE, SWAN LAKE & More

Across four venues, Sadler’s Wells will present a varied programme of dance for all ages in April. English National Ballet visit Sadler’s Wells twice in April – first at Sadler’s Wells Theatre with The Forsythe Programme, a celebration of William Forsythe’s legacy with a triptych of his signature works.

Over at the Peacock, Sadler’s Wells’ home in the heart of the West End, English National Ballet welcome young ballet fans of all ages with My First Ballet: Swan Lake, a fantastic first introduction to live dance which runs over the Easter holidays.

Also at the Peacock in April, after two sold-out, award-winning runs in Dublin, theatrical juggernaut WAKE by acclaimed Irish theatre company THISISPOPBABY makes its UK debut. The wake held after a funeral is a timeless reminder to live fully. In THISISPOPBABY’s version, expect a euphoric soundtrack, aerial artistry, tap, cabaret, slam poetry, pole-dancing and more.

Over in Stratford, another offering for families over Easter is balletLORENT’s Snow White, a classic tale reimagined for the stage and for audiences aged five and over by former poet lauerate Carol Ann Duffy, and directed by Liv Lorent. After dark, for audiences aged 16+, Snow White becomes Snow White: The Sacrifice, a dark adaptation of the fairy tale for one night only on Friday 18 April.

Earlier in the month, Trajal Harrell brings his latest work with Zürich Dance Ensemble – The Köln Project - to Sadler’s Wells East. For many years the American choreographer Trajal Harrell dreamt of putting Keith Jarrett’s iconic recording, and one of the highest-selling albums in the history of classical music and jazz: The Köln Concert, to movement. Now Trajal’s dream has become reality, as he pairs Jarrett’s playing with four songs by Joni Mitchell.

Also at Sadler’s Wells East in April, skateboarding comes to Stratford with the UK premiere of Mette Ingvartsen’s landmark work, Skatepark. Together with a group of skaters and dancers, Mette Ingvartsen explores the speed and energy of movement on wheels; a passion from her youth and its own kind of beautiful choreography. This production will see the theatre space turn into a skatepark, and features the seven young skateboarders between the ages of 10 and 24, all local to east London, handpicked by Ingvartsen to join the cast.

Finally, over at the Lilian Baylis, Pagrav Dance Company present the latest work of visionary choreographer and performer Urja Desai Thakore: her solo kathak piece ROOH: Within Her. One of the UK’s leading kathak dancers, Urja Desai Thakore worked with internationally renowned poet and dramaturg Karthika Nair to explore stories of female bravery and heroism.

Performances are as follows:

THISISPOPBABY – WAKE Wednesday 2 – Saturday 5 April Press night: Wednesday 2 April, 7.30pm Peacock Theatre Trajal Harrell / Zürich Dance Ensemble – The Köln Project Friday 4 – Saturday 5 April Press night: Friday 4 April, 7.30pm Sadler’s Wells East English National Ballet – The Forsythe Programme Thursday 10 - Saturday 19 April Press night: Thursday 10 April, 7.30pm Sadler’s Wells Mette Ingvartsen - Skatepark Thursday 10 – Saturday 12 April Press night: Thursday 10 April, 7.30pm Sadler’s Wells East balletLORENT – Snow White Wednesday 16 - Saturday 19 April Press night: Wednesday 16 April, 6.30pm Sadler’s Wells East English National Ballet – My First Ballet: Swan Lake Wednesday 16 - Sunday 27 April Press night: Wednesday 16 April, 2.30pm Peacock Theatre Pagrav Dance Company – ROOH: Within Her Wednesday 23 - Friday 25 April Press night: Wednesday 23 April, 8pm Lilian Baylis Studio

