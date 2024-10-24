Sadler's Wells Adds New Programming For 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sadler's Wells has announced programming across its four theatres for 2025, including 14 UK premieres, 3 world premieres. The international programme features artists from 13 countries across 4 continents.



The shows announced today join previously announced programming for 2025 and add up to the largest number of productions ever on sale for Sadler's Wells, displaying the health of the artform, and the breadth of work available to audiences. From today, audiences can book 79 different shows across Sadler's Wells Theatre, Sadler's Wells East, the Peacock Theatre and Lilian Baylis Studio, while 6 productions are on the road in 16 different cities in the United Kingdom and around the world in the coming months.



October 2024 marks 20 years since Sir Alistair Spalding CBE was appointed Artistic Director in 2004, after joining the organisation in 2000 as Director of Programming.



Highlights of the new programming include:

Specky Clark – a new work by Sadler's Wells Associate Artist Oona Doherty exploring her family past, featuring music by Mercury Prize-nominated Lankum and dramaturgy by acclaimed playwright Enda Walsh, and co-commissioned by Sadler's Wells.

The UK premiere of Wayne McGregor's Deepstaria – a highly sensory, meditative dance and sound experience inspired by the void and our own mortality – from Sadler's Wells Associate Artist Sir Wayne McGregor CBE.

National Youth Dance Company tours new work around the country by Olivier Award-winning hip hop dance theatre company Boy Blue.

World premiere of Sadler's Wells Associate Artist Jules Cunningham's CROW / Pigeons as part of Van Cleef & Arpels' Dance Reflections Festival which returns in March with 8 shows across Sadler's Wells Theatre, Sadler's Wells East and the Lilian Baylis Studio. The Festival also features UK premieres of productions by Trisha Brown Dance Company, Dresden Frankfurt Dance Company, (LA)HORDE with Ballet national de Marseille and Soa Ratsifandrihana and a Cunningham programme by Lyon Opera Ballet.

Tanztheater Wuppertal Pina Bausch returns with iconic production Vollmond (Full Moon), last seen in London 12 years ago.

Blockbuster hits at Sadler's Wells Theatre in the summer with presentations of Rambert's Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby, Matthew Bourne's The Midnight Bell and The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe.

Sadler's Wells year-round Ballet with Attitude programme continues with English National Ballet's The Forsythe Programme and Northern Ballet's Jane Eyre choreographed by Cathy Marston. Scottish Ballet presents a double bill of work by Dickson Mbi and Cayetano Soto while Ballet BC (British Columbia) brings work by Sadler's Wells Associate Artist Crystal Pite and Johan Inger as part of a Dance Consortium tour.

Sadler's Wells home in the West End, The Peacock plays host to circus hits GODZ from Australian company Head First Acrobats and WAKE by Irish company THISISPOPBABY.

In November, Sadler's Wells launches a brand campaign, for the first time advertising this four-theatre offer and its work on Digital Stage, illustrating the range of dance, using digital media and video posters on London Underground.

Sir Alistair Spalding CBE, Artistic Director and Co-Chief Executive of Sadler's Wells said: “20 years on, and it keeps getting bigger and better. Audiences were up 30% last year and now is the perfect time to celebrate dance and the magic it brings to audiences by launching our new programme. There are too many highlights over my last 20 years as Artistic Director to single out, but it is wonderful to be at a place now, where we are working across four theatres with such an amazing range of dance, not just on stage but with our learning and community projects, and work on Digital Stage. The programme announced today features new work from our Associate Artists, blockbuster shows of much-loved titles entertaining audiences over summer, and the return of Dance Reflections presented by our partners Van Cleef and Arpels.”

Britannia Morton, Chief Executive and Co-Chief Executive of Sadler's Wells, said: “We're so pleased to launch even more programming for our theatres in 2025 today. The breadth and quality of work across these shows caters to the growing popularity of dance, both in the UK and overseas. 2025 promises to be a big year for us as we open a new venue, take our learning and engagement offer up and down the country, and present the world premiere of Quadrophenia: A Mod Ballet. We hope you can join us for it, whether that's here in London, at one of our regional partners across the United Kingdom, abroad, or online through our Digital Stage platform.”

Tickets for the new programming go on sale to Patrons on Monday 28 October, to Rehearsal Members on Wednesday 30 October, to Members on Friday 1 November and on general sale on Monday 4 November 2024.

Comments