SISTER ACT Comes to Milton Keynes Theatre This Month

SISTER ACT is at Milton Keynes from 21 – 26 November. 

Nov. 09, 2022 Â 
SISTER ACT is at Milton Keynes from 21 - 26 November.

Based on the iconic movie, this sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, sisterhood and music tells the hilarious story of the disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won't be found - a convent! Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

Sandra Marvin will play 'Deloris Van Cartier' alongside Lesley Joseph as 'Mother Superior' and Lizzie Bea as 'Sister Mary Robert'.

The cast also includes Jeremy Secomb, Graham McDuff, Tricia Deighton, Lori Haley Fox, Damian Buhagiar, Tom Hopcroft, Bradley Judge, Tanya Edwards, Catherine Millsom, Anne Smith, Emma Ralston, Jermaine Woods, Michael Ward and Caroline Bateson

SISTER ACT has direction by Bill Buckhurst, choreography by Alistair David, Set Design by Morgan Large, Lighting Design by Tim Mitchell, Sound Design by Tom Marshall and Musical Supervision by Stephen Brooker. Casting is by Stuart Burt.

SISTER ACT features original music by Tony and 8-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Disney's Aladdin, Enchanted), lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane. SISTER ACT is produced by Jamie Wilson and Whoopi Goldberg. Tom Leonardis, Head of Whoopi's production company, will also be on the producing team.

Book tickets at ATGTICKETS.COM/MiltonKeynes




The latest instalment in Proto-type's provocative Truth to Power project takes you into the room where the lies begin. It visits Sheffield and Harroget this month.
Wise Children has announced the return of the Wise Children Mentorship Scheme, following the success of the pilot in 2022, where the company mentored director and theatre-maker Meghan Doyle.
2023 will see Trinity Theatre mount a touring production of Arthur Miller's classic play All My Sons.
The Watford Palace Theatre panto has been bringing Christmas cheer to audiences since 1908 (oh yes it has!), this year reuniting the team behind last year's smash hit Dick Whittington and His Cat.

