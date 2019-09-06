SIMPLY BARBRA Celebrates 50 Years Of HELLO, DOLLY!

Steven Brinberg and his show Simply Barbra - the acclaimed all-live homage to the legendary Barbra Streisand - will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the film Hello, Dolly! with a special concert tour this fall. It will launch this Saturday, September 7 with a sold-out show at the Milford Arts Center (Milford, CT) and will continue in London for three shows at The Crazy Coqs (October 14-16), Martinis Above Fourth in San Diego, CA (October 23), and The Green Room 42 in New York, NY (November 6). The show features songs from and stories about the film, as well as other Streisand hits right up to her current album Walls. Brinberg will also appear at an all-star tribute to Marvin Hamlisch at Catalina Jazz Club in Los Angeles, CA on October 24. For tickets and information, please visit SimplyBarbra.com.

Simply Barbra, written and performed by Steven Brinberg, is updated annually as he travels the globe with the show. The first Simply Barbra show began in Brinberg's native New York where it ran for three years and has since played across the US, in London's West End, Dublin, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Sydney, Melbourne, Barcelona, Bangkok, Puerto Vallarta, and Toronto (more cities than the real Barbra). Steven spent 11 years touring with Marvin Hamlisch and his symphony orchestra as a special guest star. Stephen Sondheim requested his appearance at his birthday concert at the Library of Congress. Terrence McNally wrote narration for him to read as Barbra at a concert at Lincoln Center. He has also performed at special events for such notables as Donna Karan, Joan Rivers, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Liza Minnelli.

Simply Barbra has earned two MAC Awards, a Bistro Award and is nominated for a 2018 Robby Award for theatre and cabaret in Los Angeles. Brinberg's film credits include Camp, Boys Life, Heavenly Peace, and Thirsty. His television appearances include "Blue Bloods" on CBS, "The Rosie O'Donnell Show," "Sally Jessy Raphael," "Jerry Springer," and MTV's "Celebrity Death Match." Off-Broadway Steven has appeared in Ivanov (Jewish Rep), The Wind Up Toys (Lambs Theatre) and Ken Page's Musical Nightlife at the Westbeth and Manhattan Theatre Club. He co-starred on Broadway in the concert version of Funny Girl featuring Whoopi Goldberg and Kristin Chenoweth. Brinberg has released two CDs, Simply Barbra: Live in London, and Simply Barbra: The Duet Album, featuring Kaye Ballard, Mimi Hines, Debbie Gravitte, Karen Mason, and many others.





