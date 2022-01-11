SIDDHARTHA'S JOURNEY London And Surrey Tour Announced Winter 2022

"The river knows everything. You can learn everything from it."

Following a successful run at Wandsworth Arts Fringe, this participatory theatre show tours in Surrey and London in Winter 2022.

Together with young Siddhartha, you'll be taken on a journey along the river, across collage landscapes, through images and stories. This multi-sensory theatre show is inspired by the novel Siddhartha by Hermann Hesse. It uses object animation, shadow theatre and paper collage to explore Siddhartha's search for deeper knowledge of the human self and the world around him.

The show is a playful and light response to the philosophical book, and invites adult and family audiences to be imaginative and immerse themselves in the story. It is part show, part installation where audiences are invited to make their own collages inspired by extracts from the book.

Alena Skalova and Missing Pages Theatre work with abandoned objects and stories, and like to upcycle neglected parts of everyday reality into imaginative pieces of theatre. The company combine different genres of modern puppetry to respond to the contemporary world.

Dates and venues

27th January, 8pm: The Lightbox (Chobham Road, Surrey GU21 4AA), Tickets £10 / £ 8 Lightbox Members, Booking: https://www.thelightbox.org.uk/Event/siddhartas-journey

28th January, 7pm: The Engine Room, Tottenham Hale (Unit A, Eagle Heights, Lebus St, London N17 9FU), Tickets: Donation, Booking: https://siddharta-engineroom.eventbrite.com

1st February, 6.30pm: Stoke Newington Library (184 Stoke Newington Church St, London N16 0JL), Tickets free, Booking: https://siddhartha-stokenewington.eventbrite.com

7th February, 6pm: Battersea Park Library (265 Lavender Hill, London SW11 1JB), Tickets free, Booking: https://siddharta-battersea.eventbrite.com