SH!T THEATRE DRINK RUM WITH EXPATS To Tour the UK

It's Brexit year and a Maltese mate (Charlie Cauchi - do you know her?) invites Sh!t Theatre out to her island paradise Malta for the Valletta European Capital of Culture - as British citizens, for Becca and Louise it's their last European Capital of Culture. Lads on tour Becca and Louise are paid an inflated fee to make a show about expats, for an audience of expats. To be performed at Malta's The Pub (renowned expat drinking hole and deathplace of drunk legend Oliver Reed). Easy enough. Listen to why these expats chose to leave the UK, what they think about Brexit - and sing it all back to them. Sh!t Theatre love pubs. But while they're there, Malta becomes inexorably linked with the question of what it is to be European.

As the UK tries to leave the EU, Sh!t Theatre return each day to The Pub to try and keep their show on topic. At the same time, Malta is dealing with boats of migrants off shore every day; the government sale of EU passports; the journalist killed in a car bomb attack for looking into passport corruption. Best just to keep their heads down and drink like Ollie Reed. Do the show, take the money, and run. Sh!t Theatre Drink Rum With Expats: a show about home, nationhood and Europe - who is being let in, and who is being kept out.

Expect a live dog, live rum, live sea shanties and a solid amount of holiday snaps (research).

WINNERS: Total Theatre Emerging Artists Award 2013, Scotsman Fringe First 2016 (Letters to Windsor House) & 2019 (Sh!t Theatre Drink Rum with Expats)

NOMINATED: Off West End Award for Uncategorisable Work 2018

NOMINATED: Total Theatre Award Experimentation in Form 2016

Company information

Written and performed by Rebecca Biscuit and Louise Mothersole

Originally Commissioned by Charlie Cauchi (w/Latitude 65 and Valletta Capital of Culture)

Production manager Jen Smethurst LX Design Pete Rickards

Direc-turg Adam Brace Dog Nala

Running time: 1 hour 15 minutes approx. | Age restriction: 14+

Weblinks: www.shittheatre.co.uk | www.showandtelluk.com | @shittheatre | @Show_And_Tell | Instagram: @shittheatre #DrinkRumwithExpats

Tour Listings Information

Show And Tell in association with Soho Theatre present Sh!t Theatre Drink Rum with Expats

(times and prices to follow)

Book tickets for all shows at http://www.shittheatre.co.uk/

Chichester Showroom

College Lane, Chichester, PO19 6PF

Thursday 23 January 2020

Box office: 01243 816000 | www.chicestershowroom.co.uk

Norwich Arts Centre

St Benedicts Street, Norwich, NR2 4PG

Friday 24 and Saturday 25 January 2020

Box office: 01603 660352 | https://norwichartscentre.co.uk/

Royal Parade, Plymouth, PL1 2TR

28 January to 1 February 2020

Box office: 01752 267222 / boxoffice@theatreroyal.com | https://theatreroyal.com/

Holden Street Theatres

34 Holden Street, Hindmarsh, SA, 5007, Adelaide, Australia

8 February - 15 March 2020

Box office at ww.holdenstreettheatres.com

23 - 29 March 2020

The Wardrobe Theatre

25 West Street, Bristol, BS2 0DF

30 March - 4 April 2020

Box office: 0117 902 0344 | http://thewardrobetheatre.com

Reading South Street

21 South Street, Reading, Berkshire, RG1 4QU

Wednesday 8 and Thursday 9 April 2020

Box office: 0118 9606060 | https://www.readingarts.com

Liverpool Unity Theatre

1 Hope Place, Liverpool, L1 9BG

Friday 1 and Saturday 2 May 2020

Box office: 0151 709 4988 | https://www.unitytheatreliverpool.co.uk/

Malthouse Lane, Salisbury, SP2 7RA

Tuesday 2 June 2020

Box office: 01722 320 333 | https://www.wiltshirecreative.co.uk/

Leeds Playhouse (confirmed, not on sale yet)

Playhouse Square, Quarry Hill, Leeds, LS2 7UP

Thursday 4, Friday 5 and Saturday 6 June 2020

TBC pm | £TBC

Box office: 0113 213 7700 | https://leedsplayhouse.org.uk/

Theatre Delicatessen

202 Eyre Street, Sheffield, S1 4QZ

Friday 12 and Saturday 13 June 2020

Box office: 0114 278 6500 | www.theatredeli.co.uk

Lighthouse, Poole's Centre for the Arts

21 Kingland Road, Poole, BH15 1UG

Thursday 25 June 2020

Box office: 01202 280000 | https://www.lighthousepoole.co.uk/

Cambridge Junction

Clifton Way, Cambridge, CB1 7GX

Thursday 1 October 2020

Box office: 01223 511 511| https://www.junction.co.uk

Folkestone Quarterhouse

49 Tontine Street, Folkestone, CT20 1JT

Thursday 8 October 2020

Box office: 01303 760750 | https://www.creativefolkestone.org.uk/folkestone-quarterhouse/

Mercury Theatre

Balkerne Gate, Colchester, CO1 1PT

Thursday 15 October 2020

Box office: 01206 573948 | www.mercurytheatre.co.uk





