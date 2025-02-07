News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL Returns To London This Summer

Running at Upstairs at the Gatehouse in Highgate Village from 25 June â€“ 20 July 2025.

By: Feb. 07, 2025
SHOUT! the Mod Musical will return to London this Summer in an all-new production directed by Joseph Hodges and choreographed by Jay Gardner, running at Upstairs at the Gatehouse in Highgate Village from 25 June â€“ 20 July 2025.

Featuring over 30 hits from the 1960s including â€˜You're My World', â€˜Downtown', â€˜Son of a Preacher Man', â€˜These Boots are made for Walkin'' and â€˜I Only Want to be with You', SHOUT! bursts onto the stage with colour, glitz and energy.

Join us as we journey back to 1960s London tracking the lives of five women as they come of age in this psychedelic, eye-popping, fun-filled musical comedy, which will make you want to throw your head back and SHOUT!

Full creative team and casting will be announced imminently. Tickets are on sale now from the Upstairs at the Gatehouse box office online at upstairsatthegatehouse.com or by phone on 020 8340 3488.





