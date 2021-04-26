Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SHOOK Announces Three Dates at Belgrave Music Hall

SHOOK is a celebration of creativity and new writing, using stand-up, spoken word, music and theatre.

Apr. 26, 2021  

SHOOK Announces Three Dates at Belgrave Music Hall

SHOOK returns to Belgrave Music Hall in Leeds for three dates throughout 2021. All 3 events are supported by Leeds Inspired.

Imagine the 20th century variety night revolutionised for a 21st century audience. A diverse line-up of emerging talent, climaxing with a DJ set, bringing the audience and acts together to vibe the night away.

SHOOK is a celebration of creativity and new writing. Using stand-up, spoken word, music and theatre, the artists challenge the audience as they explore current topics that will make you think harder, party longer and leave feeling SHOOK.

SHOOK is looking for the best upcoming talent from the north! Applications are now open for Sunday 30th May for writers from all genres. Musical theatre, bands, sketches, drag acts, comedians and everything in-between! Previous acts include: Toby Marlow (SIX the Musical & Maisie Adam (Would I Lie To You, Have I Got News For You).

Dates:

Sunday 30th May (tickets will be available at: www.dice.fm)

Saturday 21st August

Friday 17th December

Guidelines:

· Pieces should be 15 mins max

· Northern artists - particularly interested in Leeds and surrounding areas.

· 18+

· New/original material

· No maximum of performers

· Performers paid

· Deadline for submissions: 1st May 2021 at 12:00pm

Application form here


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories
Rising Stars Festival Showcases The Work Of 23 Producers Making Their West End Producing D Photo

Rising Stars Festival Showcases The Work Of 23 Producers Making Their West End Producing Debuts

VIDEO: Monologue Play DECLAN Returns For Online Run Through 9 May Photo

VIDEO: Monologue Play DECLAN Returns For Online Run Through 9 May

GREEK TRAGEDY ONLINE Present to ARGONAUTICA Virtual Play Photo

GREEK TRAGEDY ONLINE Present to ARGONAUTICA Virtual Play

LAMDA Granted Full Degree Awarding Powers Photo

LAMDA Granted Full Degree Awarding Powers


More Hot Stories For You

  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • Salzburger Landestheater Announces 2021-22 Season BETWEEN WAKING AND DREAMING
  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • Salzburger Landestheater Presents SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK: ELVES AND ERRORS