SHERLOCK HOLMES: THE VALLEY OF FEAR Will Embark on UK Tour in Spring 2024

The tour includes a three-week London premiere at Southwark Playhouse Borough

By: Jan. 25, 2024

POPULAR

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards Photo 1 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
New Musical BECOMING NANCY, Directed and Choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, Will Make its UK Photo 2 New Musical BECOMING NANCY, Directed and Choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, Will Make its UK Premiere in October
British Youth Music Theatre Reveals 20th Anniversary Season Lineup Photo 3 British Youth Music Theatre Reveals 20th Anniversary Season Lineup
Jess Folley to Star in BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL in the UK Photo 4 Jess Folley to Star in BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL in the UK

SHERLOCK HOLMES: THE VALLEY OF FEAR Will Embark on UK Tour in Spring 2024

Following UK-wide success in 2023, Blackeyed Theatre is reviving its acclaimed Sherlock Holmes: The Valley of Fear in Spring 2024, including a three-week London premiere at Southwark Playhouse Borough.  Adapted by Nick Lane from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s fourth and final Sherlock Holmes novel, The Valley of Fear is crammed full of adventure, mystery and one or two rather brilliant deductions.  This thrilling show makes a much-anticipated return in a production combining stylish theatricality, original music and gripping storytelling. 

When Sherlock Holmes receives a mysterious coded message, warning of imminent danger, he and the faithful Dr Watson are drawn into a tale of intrigue and murder stretching from 221B Baker Street to an ancient, moated manor house to the bleak Pennsylvanian Vermissa Valley.  Faced with a trail of bewildering clues, Holmes begins to unearth a darker, wider web of corruption, a secret society and the sinister work of one Professor Moriarty.  

Adapted by Nick Lane and with original music composed by Tristan Parkes, The Valley of Fear stars Bobby Bradley (Macbeth, Donmar Warehouse; Hedda Gabler, National Theatre; Encounters With the Past, Hampton Court Palace) as Holmes, Joseph Derrington (The Importance of Being Earnest, MAC Belfast; Animal Farm, Royal & Derngate) as Watson, Blake Kubena (Vikings, Amazon Prime/History Channel; The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde; UK tour), Gavin Molloy (The Alchemist, Riverside Studios; Everything Must Go, Lyric Theatre Hammersmith; Eastenders, BBC) and Alice Osmanski (Some Mothers Do Ave Em, UK Tour; The Entertainer, Curve Theatre/UK tour). 

Artistic Director of Blackeyed Theatre Adrian McDougall comments, I’m thrilled to bring this fabulous adaptation back to the stage this Spring.  It just happens to coincide with our 20th birthday, and it’s fitting that Sherlock Holmes: The Valley of Fear is such a joyous (and thrilling) celebration of theatre.  The production has so much in it to enjoy, from the performances to the design to the ingenious script, which manages to condense the novel’s two narratives into an exciting, stylish piece of theatre.  I’m looking forward to audiences once again revelling in the opportunity to solve this epic mystery! 

Sherlock Holmes: The Valley of Fear is produced by Blackeyed Theatre in association with South Hill Park Arts Centre in Bracknell. 

Tour Dates

9th – 10th March Artsdepot, 5 Nether Street, Tally Ho Corner, North Finchley, N12 0GA

13th – 16th March Dundee Rep, Tay Square, Dundee, DD1 1PB

19th – 23rd March Derby Theatre, 15 Theatre Walk, St Peter’s Quarter, Derby DE1 2NF

27th March – 13th April Southwark Playhouse Borough (The Large), 77-85 Newington Causeway, London, SE1 6BD 

16th – 20th April Theatre Royal Bath, Sawclose, Bath, BA1 1ET


 




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
The Andie Airfix Exhibition Comes to Warrington Museum And Art Gallery in February Photo
'The Andie Airfix Exhibition' Comes to Warrington Museum And Art Gallery in February

A legendary graphic designer who worked with some of the biggest names in rock and pop is to have his incredible career highlights exhibited in his hometown.

2
Cult Horror Story PONTYPOOL Will Be Staged By Wales Millennium Centre Photo
Cult Horror Story PONTYPOOL Will Be Staged By Wales Millennium Centre

Join Grant Mazzy and his team at Beacon Radio for a strictly limited run of Pontypool at Wales Millennium Centre's Weston Studio on 30 October - 9 November 2024.

3
NEWSREVUE Continues to Delight Audiences at Canal Café Theatre Until February 25 Photo
NEWSREVUE Continues to Delight Audiences at Canal Café Theatre Until February 25

NEWSREVUE, the Guinness World Record-breaking, longest-running live comedy show, continues to delight audiences at Canal Café Theatre in Little Venice. With a cast change every 6 weeks, this current affairs parody song and sketch show is a must-see for comedy newcomers.

4
Storyhouse and That Beer Place Unveil Chester Craft Beer Expo: A Unique Experience in the Photo
Storyhouse and That Beer Place Unveil Chester Craft Beer Expo: A Unique Experience in the Heart of the City

A brand new Craft Beer Expo has been announced, Chester Craft Beer Expo will take place in Storyhouse on Friday 15 and Saturday 16 March 2024.  

More Hot Stories For You

Polka Theatre Launches New Scheme to Give Opportunity to Artists to Produce Theatre For Young AudiencesPolka Theatre Launches New Scheme to Give Opportunity to Artists to Produce Theatre For Young Audiences
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD Upstairs at the GatehousePhotos: Inside Rehearsal For SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD Upstairs at the Gatehouse
Hackney Empire Reveals First Details Of Creative Futures Endeavours For 2024Hackney Empire Reveals First Details Of Creative Futures Endeavours For 2024
SHERLOCK HOLMES: THE VALLEY OF FEAR Will Embark on UK Tour in Spring 2024SHERLOCK HOLMES: THE VALLEY OF FEAR Will Embark on UK Tour in Spring 2024

Videos

New Trailer For The National Theatre Live's DEAR ENGLAND Video
New Trailer For The National Theatre Live's DEAR ENGLAND
You Should Care About Laura Benanti: NOBODY CARES Video
You Should Care About Laura Benanti: NOBODY CARES
Watch More Songs from Encores! ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Video
Watch More Songs from Encores! ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
Wish You Weren't Here in UK Regional Wish You Weren't Here
Soho Theatre (2/19-3/02)
The Hound of Baskervilles in UK Regional The Hound of Baskervilles
South Mills Art (3/22-3/22)
Frances Ruffelle & Norman Bowman: Frankie & Beausy in UK Regional Frances Ruffelle & Norman Bowman: Frankie & Beausy
Sonata Piano & Cabaret Lounge (2/04-2/04)
Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time in UK Regional Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
The Pavilion Theatre (9/22-9/22)
The Hound of Baskervilles in UK Regional The Hound of Baskervilles
Key Theatre (3/23-3/23)
That'll Be The Day in UK Regional That'll Be The Day
New Theatre Royal (1/30-1/31)
That'll Be The Day in UK Regional That'll Be The Day
Hull New Theatre (2/28-2/28)
The Hound of Baskervilles in UK Regional The Hound of Baskervilles
The Witham (4/25-4/25)
The Grand Expedition: The Incredible Edible Journey in UK Regional The Grand Expedition: The Incredible Edible Journey
Film Shed (3/06-5/12)
Wish You Weren't Here in UK Regional Wish You Weren't Here
The Playhouse (1/24-2/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You