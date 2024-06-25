SENSORY CINDERS Opens at The Studio, 5th Floor @sohoplace in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Concrete Youth and Barnsley Civic have announced the West End run of their co-production, a brand-new pantomime, Sensory Cinders. This trail blazing production is the first inclusive sensory pantomime specifically designed for audiences labelled with PMLD. The production also marks the first West End production for the audience. Sensory Cinders is the first production to be staged in the Studio on the fully accessible 5th floor of @sohoplace and will play a strictly limited run from 30 October, with Press Day on 1 November, until 5 November 2024. Tickets go on sale on Tuesday 25 June at 10am via @sohoplace.

Sensory Cinders is a new sensory pantomime adaptation of Cinderella for audiences living with profound and multiple learning disabilities (PMLD), featuring original music that explores themes of identity, self-expression, transformation, magic, personas, authenticity, and connectedness. What does it mean to pursue self-love and understanding in a world that doesn't understand you?

The production features specially designed sensory materials by Henshaws Arts & Crafts, a Yorkshire-based collective supporting local learning-disabled visual artists. The show marks all the artists' professional theatre debuts.

Sensory Cinders is directed by Belle Streeton Co-Artistic Director at Concrete Youth, with music/lyrics and musical direction by Guy Hughes, the production is creatively produced by Daniel Swift FRSA, CEO & Co-Artistic Director, of Concrete Youth. The production will be designed by Stella Backman, the dramaturgy is by Lizzie Milton, the production's creative access consultancy is Phoebe Kemp, the audience development & outreach is by Annabelle Lee and the show is production managed by Isabel P. Casting to be announced.

Belle Streeton (Co-Artistic Director of Concrete Youth - Director of Sensory Cinders) said, "It is a joy to be welcoming our audiences at Concrete Youth to the first ever sensory pantomime. Pantomime is a British theatrical institution & I'm so excited that we get to be a part of the journey in making this long-standing Christmas tradition accessible to audiences with profound and multiple learning disabilities. We believe it is hugely important to provide a positive cultural experience for our audiences going to the theatre, where they are ensured the full theatre experience.

It's been exciting to work with such well respected organisations like The National Theatre Studio and Barnsley Civic to extend the awareness and need for sensory theatre. It's been a great opportunity to work with artists from diverse backgrounds.

We have assembled an extraordinary cast and creative team to re-imagine this pantomime classic, this has enabled us to thoroughly immerse ourselves in the world of a re-imagined Cinderella. It's been thrilling taking a classic fairytale/pantomime working with drag artists, actors, musicians and sensory artists to explore disco & folk music, sensory costumes & set, transformations and magic. This pantomime has something for everybody, and I can't wait for our audiences to see the fruits of our labour and all the love and hard work that we've poured into this show."

Nica Burns CBE said, “Concrete Youth's work is ground breaking and extraordinary and we are delighted to partner with them. They give an incredible theatre experience to those who otherwise have little or no opportunity and they do it brilliantly. I and the team @sohoplace are delighted to welcome Concrete Youth and their audiences to our space.”

Daniel Swift FRSA (CEO & Co-Artistic Director of Concrete Youth - Creative Producer & Audience/Sensory Lead of Sensory Cinders) said, "I am delighted to bring Sensory Cinders to the West End working with the fabulous @sohoplace, to deliver a magical production that marks a historic moment in the West End. The severe lack of cultural provision for audiences labelled with profound and multiple learning disabilities has been a longstanding issue, and this production represents a significant step towards addressing this disparity and promoting ongoing inclusivity in the West End and national cultural landscape. Sensory Cinders aims to change this by offering an exceptional theatrical experience that not only caters for their needs but champions them. This production not only provides a vital opportunity for these audiences to enjoy inclusive, sensory theatre, but it also will raise awareness about the challenges they face and the critical need for greater access to cultural activities. It's a powerful statement on the importance of inclusivity and representation in the arts for a consistently overlooked audience.”

Anthony Baker - Chief Executive & Artistic Director of Barnsley Civic Said, “All of us at Barnsley Civic are thrilled to be working in partnership with Concrete Youth and to co-produce Sensory Cinders. Concrete Youth are an outstanding company who deliver world class work; hosting and supporting Concrete Youth on their creative journey with this work is an exciting opportunity for Barnsley Civic to be at the forefront of work created for people labelled with profound and multiple learning disabilities.”

Sensory Cinders is a co-production from the multi-award-winning sensory theatre company Concrete Youth and the nationally recognised venue Barnsley Civic. The production is presented in partnership with @sohoplace and Henshaws Arts Centre. Sensory Cinders is supported by Sheffield Theatres and Arts Council England. The production's development was supported by The National Theatre's Generate programme

