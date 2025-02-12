SEALSKIN Adds New Dates For Debut UK Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following its debut UK Tour at the end of last year, Tmesis Theatre has announced an extended run including two new dates for Sealskin - their interpretation of an ancient Celtic tale, told through their trademark blend of physical theatre, puppetry, sumptuous design and an original live score. Sealskin is an old selkie tale of the sea. Every full moon the Selkies appear, peeling away their seal skin, dancing freely in the moonlight. One night a fisherman discovers their secret, and we see the betrayal and consequences that follow.



Exploring ideas of belonging, otherness and home; Sealskin combines Tmesis' playful and highly skilled physicality, puppetry, storytelling, incredible projection design and live original music.

Sealskin is the Liverpool based theatre company's most ambitious production to date - and following the huge success of its debut UK Tour, Tmesis Theatre are delighted to announce new shows in Aberystwyth and Stockton-on-Tees for March 2025.

Ahead of their highly-anticipated homecoming show in Liverpool in February, it seems that their trip to Aberystwyth is also no coincidence, as Artistic Director Elinor Randle brings the stellar show back to her home town...

SEALSKIN 2025 TOUR DATES

Fri, 14th February, 7.30pm

The Capstone Theatre, Liverpool

TICKETS



Wed, 12th March, 7.30pm

Aberystwyth Arts Centre, Aberystwyth

TICKETS



Thu, 20th March, 7pm

Stockton Arts Centre, Stockton-on-Tees

TICKETS

