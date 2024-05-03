Russell Watson, The Chicago Blues Brothers, and More Entertain at Cheshire's Arley Hall This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A new open-air concert series comes to the grounds of Arley Hall in Cheshire later this month.

Live at Arley, taking place in two weeks time on Saturday and Sunday, 18-19 May, brings two incredible shows to the Cheshire stately home, with audiences promised amazing live performances, artisan food and drink, local showcases and dazzling firework finales on both nights.

The weekend of brilliant music opens on Saturday, 18 May with an unmissable visit from headliners The Chicago Blues Brothers, who have put the band back together and are heading to Arley Hall with a night of spectacular live music, delivering their full theatre production direct from London’s West End.

Embark on a thrilling musical journey alongside the incomparable Jake and Elwood, the sweet soul sisters, and the phenomenal CBB Band.

It’s a turbocharged, heart-pounding musical extravaganza which showcases all those beloved Blues Brothers classic hits - including Gimme Some Lovin’, Shake a Tail Feather and Everybody Needs Somebody to Love - performed in the hard-hitting style that has made The Chicago Blues Brothers the biggest and best loved Blues Brothers show in the world.

This award-winning show boasts a sensational live band, incredibly talented cast and stunning vocals, with plenty of surprises thrown in for good measure and delivered with an electrifying energy that is impossible to resist.

This is an evening of high energy entertainment and fun you won’t want to miss. You’ll laugh, you’ll sing and have an amazing time at this fun filled outdoor concert.

The weekend concert series continues on Sunday evening with a magnificent Proms concert headlined by Salford-born superstar singer Russell Watson and complete with fireworks and plenty of favourite Proms’ anthems.

Crowned the UK’s best-selling classical artist of all time, Russell Watson’s record-breaking debut solo album The Voice reached the number one chart spot – a position it held for a world record 52 weeks, catapulting the singer into the international spotlight.

He will be joined at Arley Hall by his band/orchestral ensemble and supported by rising star soprano Millie Royle, with a full evening featuringa specially curated set full of Proms classics, including stirring anthems like Jerusalem, Rule Britannia, and Puccini’s aria Nessun Dorma.

The Proms with Russell Watson fixture at Arley Hall will see the return of a large-scale classical concert to Cheshire.

Russell Watson said: “I’m delighted to be part of the Live at Arley concert series this May; it’s such a stunning location and what an incredible backdrop!

“Like many I’ve been watching the popular Netflix drama Fool Me Once which was mostly filmed at Arley Hall, and I’m excited to get to perform on the grounds of this beautiful Cheshire venue after seeing it on the television.”

Both concerts will be staged outdoors in the stunning grounds of Arley Hall, near Northwich, with a premium hospitality option to dine in the stately home with a two-course dinner ahead of each concert. Meanwhile VIP options include the VIP Garden Ticket which also gives you access to an exclusive area on the showground with seating provided and premium table-service bar.

Live at Arley is sponsored by technology firm Yotta Laboratories.

Tickets and VIP Passes for Live at Arley are on sale now at www.arleyconcerts.com or available from Arley Hall’s Office by telephone on 01565 777 353.

