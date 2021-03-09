Russell Kane, Ed Byrne, Nina Conti, Reginald D Hunter, Spencer Jones, and Jonathan Pie Headline LAUGHNow Comedy Club

Tickets are now available for LAUGHNow Comedy Club, a new 6 x 55 minute series serving stand out, stand up performances. Russell Kane, Ed Byrne, Nina Conti, Reginald D Hunter, Spencer Jones and Jonathan Pie will each top the bill of a show. They'll be supported by a troupe of incredible comedians including Paul Foot, Scott Bennett, Jo Caulfield, Helen Bauer and others while Quincy, Jarred Christmas and Kiri Pritchard McClean are among the master of ceremonies.

LAUGHNow Comedy Club is sponsored by Sky and will be an interactive experience, fans can joke with others using the live chat feature or watch with friends via LIVENow's Watch Together function. The weekly series premiere's on Friday 19th of March at 1900GMT with each show available for seven days following its debut.

Full lineup:

19th MARCH - Headlined by Russell Kane and supported by Joe Caulfield and Andrew Bird with Jarred Christmas acting as compere

26th MARCH - Headlined by Spencer Jones and supported by Steve Shanyaski and Helen Bauer with Emanuel Sonubi acting as compere

2ND APRIL - Headlined by Nina Conti and supported by Daliso Chaponda and Mark Simmons with Kiri Pritchard McLean acting as compere

9TH APRIL - Headlined by Ed Byrne and supported by Troy Hawke and Tez Ilyas with Laura Lexx acting as compere

16TH APRIL - Headlined by Jonathan Pie supported by Scott Bennett and Daisy Earl with Quincy acting as compere

23RD APRIL - Headlined by Reginald D.Hunter who will be supported by Paul Foot and Simon Wozniak with Kiri Pritchard McLean acting as compere

LIVENow is home to amazing live experiences and aims to entertain, engage and educate. Sports, concerts, workouts, stand-up comedy, inspirational speakers and more are broadcast to screens around the world. LAUGHNow Comedy Club, will be the first comedy series format aired on the platform after a string of successful live concerts featuring Dua Lipa, Gorillaz, Ellie Goulding and Pete Tong.

James Sutcliffe, Chief Marketing and Content Officer at LIVENow explains: "We create live events for people to enjoy at home, but the audience is an essential part of any comedy show. We'll have some audience members sitting at a socially distant, distance but we've also been inspired by the classic comedy series, Red Dwarf. So, like Holly, other members will appear as heads on TV screens. The results, we hope, will be comedy!"

Tickets for LAUGHNow Comedy Club events cost £15.50 each, or £70 for the entire run and are available now at www.live-now.com/en-int/page/laughnow-comedy-club. Suitable for audiences 18+.