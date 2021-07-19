Rufus Hound Will Make His Pantomime Debut In ALADDIN This Christmas

Producers at RED Entertainment in association with Prime Pantomimes & the New Theatre, Peterborough have announced the first two stars in who form the line-up for this year's pantomime adventure, Aladdin.

Making his pantomime debut this Christmas Aladdin stars comedian and actor Rufus Hound and direct from London's West End Joaquin Pedro Valdes.

In his first panto role, Rufus Hound will headline as the evil Abanazar and will be joined by Joaquin Pedro Valdes currently appearing in Heathers as our hero Aladdin, with further star casting to be announced this Christmas treat is not to be missed.

"I believe pantomime to be the cornerstone of British theatre and the highlight of many families Christmas celebrations. So, as theatre emerges from it's COVID cocoon, I'm thrilled to be terrorising the people of Peterborough this Christmas as the evil Abanazar. Finally a chance to show people that Abanazar is the real hero of this story, and not that simpering wimp Aladdin. Now, where's MY lamp?" Rufus Hound

Join Aladdin on a magic carpet ride to Old Peking as Red Entertainment in association with Prime Pantomimes welcomes you to their most lavish and hilarious pantomime ever!

With sparkling scenery, spectacular special effects, dazzling dance routines, cracking costumes and a laugh-out-loud script, Aladdin has something for everyone. So be whisked away on a magic carpet to the of make-believe!

Aladdin is sure to be an unforgettable pantomime experience for the whole family.

Producers at RED Entertainment in association with Prime Pantomimes have designed a show for the young and the young at heart!

Featuring sparkling costumes, glitzy scenery, spectacular special effects, live music, dazzling dance routines and not forgetting a laugh-out-loud script, that ends as all great fairy tales do.... happily, ever after! All the ingredients you need for an enchanting pantomime adventure.

New Theatre, Peterborough is set to expect a captivating journey on a magic carpet with a new production of Aladdin, from 15th December to 30th December.

Richie Ross at New Theatre Peterborough said "The New Theatre, Peterborough, is very excited to be working with Red Entertainment to bring back Pantomime for 2021. We cannot wait to deliver the locally focused and fun panto that we all missed and longed for last year. and this year's Aladdin promises to be a blockbusting spectacle."

This December creatives at RED Entertainment, who share decades of experience in the pantomime industry, are working together to create a fun-filled traditional and enchanting pantomime adventure.

Matt Brinkler, the Executive Producer for RED Entertainment, said: "This year in Peterborough we wanted to provide something that everybody in the city and beyond can relate to. A pantomime that will make everyone laugh, songs that leave you humming them and an all-star cast that have never been seen in panto before. We can't wait to share this with Peterborough. It is for everyone that wants a great Christmas night out"

The classic tale of good versus evil and at New Theatre, Peterborough, wishes do come true!

Further Star Casting To Be Announced.

