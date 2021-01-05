Royal Opera House Cancels Performances of Puccini's TOSCA

The Royal Opera House Covent Garden has announced the cancellation of the first part of its run of Puccini's "Tosca," OperaWire reports. The opera was set to run from January 13 - 23, 2021.

Tosca was set to star Anna Netrebko and Saioa Hernández alternating in the title role, alongside Yusif Eyvazov and Yonghoon Lee in the role of Mario Cavaradossi, and Gerald Finley and Kostas Smoriginas sharing in the role of Baron Scarpia. Dan Ettinger was set to conduct the production by Jonathan Kent.

The cancellation comes after the government of United Kingdom placed London in the Tier 4 category of the country's COVID-19 protection system on December 30, 2020. The current regulations ban the presence of live audiences in the theaters and opera houses. These regulations will be reviewed at least every 14 days.

The production of Tosca is slated to return to the stage in March, with Freddie di Tommaso in the role of Mario Cavaradossi, Michael Volle as Baron Scarpia, and Malin Byström in the title role.

