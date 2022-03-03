Royal Opera House Announces Spring Streams - COSI FAN TUTTE and PETER GRIMES

This Spring, enjoy two more productions from the Royal Opera House: Mozart's Così fan tutte, and Deborah Warner's new production of Benjamin Britten's Peter Grimes. Both titles, showcasing the world-class talent of The Royal Opera, will be available, on-demand, for 30 days.

From Friday 25 March 2022, 19:30 GMT, audiences will be able to stream Jan Philipp Gloger's timeless production of Così fan tutte, here conducted by Semyon Bychkov. The opera, drawing from Greek myths and Renaissance tales, was Mozart's final collaboration with the Italian librettist Lorenzo da Ponte and has quickly become a staple of the repertory, frequently performed, and celebrated for its witty, compassionate examination of young love. The four lovers include Sabina Puértolas as the fun-loving Despina and acclaimed German baritone Johannes Martin Kränzle as the impresario Don Alfonso.

Early next month, from Friday 8 April 2022, 19:30 GMT, Deborah Warner's unmissable new production of Peter Grimes will be available online. The opera, which opens in Covent Garden on 17 March 2022, premiered in April 2021, stunning audiences with its sympathetic approach to Britten's sombre parable. Mark Elder conducts a cast that includes British singers Allan Clayton, Bryn Terfel and John Tomlinson, alongside Maria Bengtsson and former Jette Parker Young Artist Jacques Imbrailo.

Both productions will be available to watch for 30 days on stream.roh.org.uk/products.