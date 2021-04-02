Royal Opera Chorus Reunites For Performance of the Anvil Chorus From IL TROVATORE

The Royal Opera House is premiering a new video today at 12pm, featuring members of its chorus reuniting for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Members of the Royal Opera Chorus reunited on the theatre's rooftop for a performance of the Anvil Chorus from Verdi's Il trovatore, alongside the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House and conductor William Spaulding.

"It's about greeting Easter time and greeting the world after lockdown," American conductor William Spaulding, who is the chorus director of the Royal Opera House, told Reuters.

"We all need a bit of hope right now ... it's been such a rough year and in particular for opera," said director of opera Oliver Mears.

The video will premiere on the Opera House's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/royaloperahouse.