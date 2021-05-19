Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra Announces New Concerts

Liverpool Philharmonic today announces nine new concerts by the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra and associated ensembles from 22 June to 18 July. These include Vasily Petrenko's final concerts as Chief Conductor before he assumes his new role as Conductor Laureate. Also featured are performances by Young Artist in Residence, pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason and Icelandic pianist VÃ­kingur Ã“lafsson.



In recital, Ã“lafsson explores works by Debussy and Rameau (22 June), then performs piano concertos by Mozart and Bach, conducted by Principal Guest Conductor, Andrew Manze (24 June).

Isata Kanneh-Mason makes her debut with the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra performing Mendelssohn's lyrical Piano Concerto No. 1 (1 July) in a programme conducted by Ryan Bancroft.

On 3 July, baroque ensemble Red Priest presents an evening of works including Vivaldi's Concerto for Four Violins, Tartini's The Devil's Trill Sonata as well as works by Bach, Albinoni, Pachelbel, Locatelli, Eccles and Gaspar Sanz.

Finally, on 9 and 10 July two concerts led by Chief Conductor Vasily Petrenko will celebrate the end his remarkable 15-year tenure as Chief Conductor. The programme for these very special concerts will be announced on 21 June.

Family Concert

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra's Family Concert: Pirate Party (27 June) is a chance for all the family to enjoy music. Conducted by Rebecca Tong and presented by Alasdair Malloy, the one-hour matinÃ©e features a collection of seafaring songs including music from Pirates of the Caribbean and the famous The Sailor's Hornpipe.

Liverpool Philharmonic Youth Orchestra

Two ensembles from the Liverpool Philharmonic Youth Orchestra will perform in July: The String Ensemble and Wind and Brass Ensemble (both 18 July). Conducted by Simon Emery, these concerts include works by Bartok, Warlock, Dukas and Bizet.

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra On Demand

Three concerts in June and July will be made available for audiences to purchase and watch at home as part of Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra On Demand series. Each concert is available to watch for 30 days from the broadcast date.

Superstar cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason plays DvoÅ™Ã¡k's Cello Concerto (from 1 June).

Chief Conductor Designate, Domingo Hindoyan, conducts a programme including works by Stravinsky, Ravel and Prokofiev as well as the world premiere of Dani Howard's Trombone Concerto (from 29 June). Vasily Petrenko's final concert as Chief Conductor will be broadcast from 20 July.

Each On Demand concert is preceded by a live pre-concert talk on Zoom at 7pm by BBC Radio 3 broadcaster and author Stephen Johnson, and a post-concert Q&A session with musicians, conductors and composers in a sort of 'post-match analysis'. This is a chance for audiences to ask questions and participate.

Tickets cost from Â£24 per person. Family concerts are priced from Â£8 per child and Â£12 per adult. On Demand concerts cost from Â£10.



Ticket go on sale Wednesday 19 May.

Visit liverpoolphil.com or call the box office on 0151 709 3789 to purchase tickets.