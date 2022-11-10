Royal & Derngate and Polka Theatre Present THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS
Performances run Friday 25 November to Saturday 31 December 2022.
Royal & Derngate, Northampton and Polka Theatre are collaborating once again to present The Night Before Christmas. Following on from previous successful co-productions of The Everywhere Bear and Moominsummer Madness, this festive story will bring the magic of Christmas to life in Royal & Derngate's Underground Studio from Friday 25 November to Saturday 31 December.
Having enchanted children at Christmas time for more than 200 years, this popular festive poem bursts into life in a magical production for under 7s and their grown-ups, as Father Christmas and his reindeer fly through the starlit sky on their busy Christmas Eve journey, ensuring that every last present is delivered on time!
Adapted for the stage by Hattie Naylor (The Night Watch, Manchester Royal Exchange; The Three Musketeers, nominated for Best Show for Children and Young People at the National Theatre Awards), the production is directed by Polka Theatre's Associate Director Roman Stefanski. In addition to directing numerous Polka productions including The Wind in the Willows, Roman's credits include Sarah & Duck and Twirlywoos for CBeebies.
The show is designed by Kate Bunce whose credits include Why the Whales Came and I Believe in Unicorns for Wizard Presents, as well as many previous shows for young audiences at Royal & Derngate. Lighting design is by Aaron J Dootson (Pippin, Charing Cross Theatre; The Snow Queen, Polka Theatre), with Julian Butler (The Everywhere Bear, Polka and Royal & Derngate; both Charlie and Lola live shows, touring globally) as composer and sound designer.
Playing the part of Grandad and Father Christmas's reindeer Blitzen is Dan McGarry (60 Miles by Road or Rail, Royal & Derngate) and Amber is played by Joanne Maroun (A Little Midsummer, The Deck/National Theatre).
Royal & Derngate Artistic Director James Dacre said: "We're delighted to be collaborating with Polka Theatre again to bring the magic of theatre to our younger audiences this Christmas. We're also thrilled to welcome Dan McGarry and Joanne Maroun - two exceptional actors from Northamptonshire - to our company."
During December audiences will be able to enjoy family activities in the theatre foyer before and after performances, and there will be a series of themed workshops available over the festive period.
The Night Before Christmas is part of Royal & Derngate's Made in Northampton season. Tickets for the show - priced from £11* - can be booked by calling Box Office on 01604 624811 or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk. A full performance schedule can be found on the website including details of relaxed and signed performances.
The Made in Northampton season is sponsored locally by Michael Jones Jeweller.
* A charge of £3.50 applies for all transactions of £20 and over. Does not apply to Groups, Members or Disabled Patrons, and is per-transaction, not per-ticket.
