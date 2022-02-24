Royal Court Theatre Launches New Video Series IN THE BOOKSHOP WITH…

The Royal Court Theatre in collaboration with Concord Theatricals have launched today the first video of In the Bookshop with... which sees a Royal Court Theatre programmed playwright in the Samuel French Bookshop as they pick out and discuss the plays that have impacted them. Alistair McDowall, writer of current Jerwood Theatre Downstairs show The Glow, is featured in the first instalment of the series.

The ongoing series offers a unique insight into the literary and theatrical inspirations behind some of The Royal Court Theatre's currently programmed playwrights. Each video will feature titles from the Samuel French Bookshop, plus some of the writers' own texts, and will guide readers, writers and theatregoers alike to find their next great reads.

The series can be viewed here: https://royalcourttheatre.com/your-visit/bookshop/

The In the Bookshop with... series is a collaboration between The Royal Court Theatre and Concord Theatricals.

