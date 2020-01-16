Rosie Day is Bringing INSTRUCTIONS FOR A TEENAGE ARMAGEDDON to The Old Red Lion Theatre

Rosie Day will open her one woman show, INSTRUCTIONS FOR A TEENAGE ARMAGEDDON at The Old Red Lion Theatre on 17 February 2020. It runs through 29 February 2020.

Dubbed a 'Screen International Star of Tomorrow' by Screen Daily, Rosie Day is an exceptional young actress across film, stage and screen. Rosie starred alongside Sarah Jessica Parker in the rom-com All Roads Lead to Rome and has recently been seen opposite Uma Thurman in the movie Down a Dark Hall from Twilight writer Stephenie Meyer. Rosie was one of the leads in Butterfly Kisses which won the Crystal Bear at the 2017 Berlin Film Festival.

Memorable in Golden Globe nominated Outlander as Mary Hawkins, Rosie is no stranger to our television screens. Rosie leads a cast alongside Phillip Glenister and Lesley Sharp in the Sky One comedy/drama Living The Dream. Other notable television credits include: Prime Suspect 1973 for ITV, The Seasoning House (for which she won four Best Actress awards), Good Night (BAFTA Nominated 2013) ITV's Grantchester, E4'S Misfits, BBC'S Cuffs, ITV'S Homefront and BBC3'S Siblings. Day lends her voice to the recent BBC One/Netflix adaptation of much-loved children's classic Watership Down which also features John Boyega and Olivia Colman. Rosie recently took to the West End stage in The Girl Who Fell at Trafalgar Studios. She also performed in Again at Trafalgar Studios and received rave reviews for her standout performance. Other stage roles include Spur of the Moment at The Royal Court Theatre.





