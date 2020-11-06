Ronnie Scott's Awarded Grant From Culture Recovery Fund

The grant will help the club support its staff and the many musicians that play on its stage.

Ronnie Scott's, one of the worlds most celebrated jazz clubs and a Great British national institution, today gives thanks to the Department for Culture, Media and Sport for the grant it has received from the Culture Recovery Fund, distributed by Arts Council England.

Despite moving online and outdoors throughout the summer months, the London club had been facing considerable uncertainty due to the impact of prolonged closures and cancellations. It can now breathe a sigh of relief in the knowledge that the coming months can be met with a degree of financial stability, supporting its staff and the many musicians that play on its stage.

The grant will also ensure that the Ronnie Scott's Charitable Foundation, the club's non-profit organisation dedicated to the support of jazz and music education for young people of all backgrounds, remains secure.

Ronnie Scott's would like to thank the Government for recognising that culture creates jobs, supports livelihoods, and brings joy to everyone. And at this critical moment, The Culture Recovery Fund has helped, not only Ronnie Scott's, but hundreds of arts organisations to keep going through the coronavirus crisis.

Ronnie Scott's looks forward to December when it hopes to reopen its doors once again to audiences, in accordance with government guidelines.

"Ronnie Scott's are hugely grateful to the government, Arts Council England and Department for Culture, Media & Sport for this Culture Recovery Fund award and are delighted that they have recognized the fundamental importance of Ronnie Scott's as a national and international jazz icon and a figurehead for UK jazz.

Scott's celebrated its 60thanniversary in 2019 which is quite an achievement for jazz, yet there were times in 2020 when we feared we would not celebrate our 61st. This Government funding now means that Scott's can continue to inspire young musicians and be a home to established UK Jazz artists and rising stars. It also secures the jobs of the many, many freelance technicians, support roles and hospitality staff that are part of our team.

We believe music is a great therapy in times of hardship, and the Culture Recovery Fund award will enable us to continue our mission to showcase the very best of jazz to both our domestic, and again in due course, international audiences.

Lastly, we would also like to acknowledge the continued support of all our members and audiences who have tirelessly supported us over the past 9 months and continue to do so."

Fred Nash- General Manager Ronnie Scott's

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You