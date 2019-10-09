Rock For Heroes Benefit Heads To The Wyvern Theatre

Following on from the hugely successful first years of touring, building an almost cult following, the incredible "Rock for Heroes" is back on the road for 2020; bringing the perfect combination of your favourite Rock & Pop artists, fundraising in support of the fantastic Help for Heroes.

The event will be collecting for this amazing cause, after every show. Our aim is to raise 2.5 million (it's a long plan!!). Performed by a full live rock band and superb singers, complete with brilliant personalities & comedy value this really is a night out unlike any other.

With music from artists such as Queen, The Eagles, David Bowie, Van Halen, Toto, Bon Jovi, Guns N Roses, AC/DC, Dire Straits & so many more. You won't see a bad wig here, this isn't a tribute act this is simply paying tribute, the best way we can to the legends in music. Escape the 9 to 5 and let your hair down with the Rock For Heroes Family!!

Book your tickets today & be part of Rock For Heroes - Music, Laughter & A Rockin' Night Out!

For more info on the show visit www.totalproductions.co.uk





